As we told you earlier, the latest news from the saga of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the seizure of documents was that the DOJ released a photo of the papers that were put on the floor:

The Department of Justice published a photo of classified documents on the floor of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as part of its response to his petition for a special master to review materials seized by federal officials. The image was included in a filing made just moments before the midnight deadline set by Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida after approving the agency’s request to file up to 40 pages over the 20-page limit to “adequately address the legal and factual issues raised by” Trump’s team.

This is the photo in question:

This is a photo of some of the classified materials found at Donald Trump's home. The SECRET/SCI document in the foreground has an 'HCS-P' marking – which means it contains human source intelligence, one of the most sensitive US intel products. https://t.co/zV7cMEHhx8 pic.twitter.com/EhqpvS21Ns — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 31, 2022

Where it goes from here is anybody’s guess, but Mark Levin has a thread about how things got to this point.

A: So, the FBI/DOJ claim that documents at Mar-a-Largo may have been moved and they were told they could not access them when they were executing a subpoena. And to them, this raises questions of "obstruction". Well, I have some questions for them… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

Levin has many questions and comments about all this:

B: 1.The former president and his staff are free to look through the boxes, or even move them if the former president seeks access to them, so when you say they may have been moved, what are you claiming? That they were moved for the purpose of concealing them from you? How so? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

C: Where would they have moved the boxes to hide them from you? 2. If the subpoena you sought and received allowed you to review and remove documents, the idea that one or more lawyers prevents you for doing that is crazy. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

Well, “crazy” certainly sums up many things from the past few years.

D: Were the lawyers armed, were they threatening to wrestle you to the ground, or what? How could they possibly prevent you from reviewing or removing documents if you had a lawful subpoena? It doesn't make sense. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

E: You also state that a lawyer represented that you had all classified information. The implication you are trying to create is that you were lied to. So, let me get this straight… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

F: A licensed lawyer would put his freedom, career, and law license on the line by intentionally lying to the FBI about classified documents knowing full well that the FBI would eventually find him out? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

G: The federal government tracks its classified documents or is supposed to. This entire matter is utterly preposterous. And more so as time goes on. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 31, 2022

Stay tuned!

I believe its reasonable and prudent to seek answers to these questions. So much of the raid doesn't add up. https://t.co/RKhgDDmW7p — Kelly Herzog (@HerzogKelly) August 31, 2022

