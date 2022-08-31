As we told you earlier, the latest news from the saga of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the seizure of documents was that the DOJ released a photo of the papers that were put on the floor:

The Department of Justice published a photo of classified documents on the floor of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as part of its response to his petition for a special master to review materials seized by federal officials.

The image was included in a filing made just moments before the midnight deadline set by Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida after approving the agency’s request to file up to 40 pages over the 20-page limit to “adequately address the legal and factual issues raised by” Trump’s team.

This is the photo in question:

Where it goes from here is anybody’s guess, but Mark Levin has a thread about how things got to this point.

Levin has many questions and comments about all this:

Trending

Well, “crazy” certainly sums up many things from the past few years.

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley sees ‘obviously misleading impression’ in DOJ photo of Mar-a-Lago docs

Liz Cheney won’t accept Mark Levin’s invitation until he ‘returns to being a principled conservative’

‘Oh shut up’: Mark Levin annihilates Liz Cheney (who dropped in the polls AGAIN) for being ashamed of ‘her party’ and their anger at the FBI

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIJoe BidenJustice DepartmentMar-a-LagoMark LevinTop secret documents