The Biden White House has been spinning like tornadic wind after classified documents possessed by Joe Biden have been found at no less than three non-government properties (including his home in Wilmington, Delaware).

Some have been drawing comparisons to documents the FBI seized from Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, but Mark Levin has a thread explaining why that’s not an “apples to apples” approach:

1. I do see a difference between President Trump and then-VP Biden on classified documents. Trump's team was negotiating with the DOJ over the documents and Biden covered up the existence of documents for months. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

Team Biden “covered it up for months”? But Karine Jean-Pierre said they were totally transparent… what gives?

2. The documents Trump had were protected in a location guarded by the secret service. Not so with Biden. One of the places where Biden kept classified documents was heavily subsidized by the Communist Chinese. Not so with Trump. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

Just imagine the media hyperventilating that would be happening if the “D” and “R” tables were turned on that.

3. Another difference is that Trump was president and had the indisputable constitutional authority to classify and declassify information as he saw fit. Biden, as vice president, had no such power. Biden held the classified documents for years. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

If only Trump had the documents locked in a garage with a Corvette, maybe that would sway his detractors.

4. Biden has been in government for many decades and should have been very familiar with the various document rules. Trump was in power for 4 years. There's plenty more. Meanwhile, this entire scandal has been covered up for months, including through the mid-term elections. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

But wait, there’s more:

5. The DOJ did not issue a subpoena, let alone secure a search warrant, and to the best of our knowledge, there has been no government search of any of Biden's offices or homes for documents. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

6. Instead, we rely on Biden's people and his private lawyers, who've demonstrated that they are not to be relied on. As of now, there's been no special counsel appointment. To our knowledge, no national security review of the classified documents. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

7. In fact, we have no idea when the second group of documents were found. We have no idea about the chain of custody. Yet, the treatment of President Trump has been disgusting. The triggering of the criminal justice system against him has been appalling. There's plenty more — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 12, 2023

No FBI raid of any Biden properties, however. Nor will there be any photos released of docs the feds found strewn across the floor. Go figure.

***

***

