The Biden White House has been spinning like tornadic wind after classified documents possessed by Joe Biden have been found at no less than three non-government properties (including his home in Wilmington, Delaware).

Some have been drawing comparisons to documents the FBI seized from Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, but Mark Levin has a thread explaining why that’s not an “apples to apples” approach:

Team Biden “covered it up for months”? But Karine Jean-Pierre said they were totally transparent… what gives?

Just imagine the media hyperventilating that would be happening if the “D” and “R” tables were turned on that.

If only Trump had the documents locked in a garage with a Corvette, maybe that would sway his detractors.

But wait, there’s more:

No FBI raid of any Biden properties, however. Nor will there be any photos released of docs the feds found strewn across the floor. Go figure.

