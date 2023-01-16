President Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware just coincidentally as additional classified documents were found there.

Today Biden returned to the White House, and let’s just say the White House staff obviously didn’t want any reporters within shouting distance, even though some tried but were completely ignored by the Most Transparent President Ever™:

BREAKING: With scandal raging and worsening, President Biden returned to the White House moments ago but walked far away from reporters who were shouting questions on classified documents: "Mr. President, are you sure there are no more classified documents?" One shouted. WATCH pic.twitter.com/b4kEReyTjN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 16, 2023

At the next White House briefing Karine Jean-Pierre will be as equally transparent.

You'll soon need binoculars to see him. He's headed back to the basement. — James Fay 🛢☢️⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@JGF2022) January 16, 2023

For how long is anybody’s guess.

Could you be kept any farther away? And does he as president really believe he doesn't have to answer? — Hannah Brown (@hlb54) January 16, 2023

What are the odds that Biden has a press conference in the next couple months?

***

***

