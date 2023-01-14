During Thursday’s White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said that the search for classified documents had been completed the previous day:

COVER UP: On Thursday, the White House said SIX TIMES the search for classified documents was complete. More classified documents were just discovered. pic.twitter.com/X8qwe7ZlZM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2023

That turned out to be a lie because guess what happened next.

MORE classified documents have been found at Biden’s Delaware home? https://t.co/OYM6ds5HGS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2023

That’s right — today the White House said that five more classified documents were found in a room in President Biden’s Delaware home, where he just happens to be spending the weekend:

More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week — in addition to the two batches that were previously disclosed — the White House said Saturday. This brings the total batches of records found to three: a “small” number in a Washington office Biden used while out of office, another set in the garage of his residence, and finally six pages in a room adjacent to the garage. The discoveries have trickled out over the past week — beginning on Monday, followed by an acknowledgment on Thursday and then the announcement on Saturday — stoking Biden’s critics and causing alarm among his allies that his office doesn’t have a handle on the problem.

And with that, Stephen L. Miller — aka @RedSteeze — can’t help but wonder why the DOJ/FBI are still thinking the honor system is appropriate here:

Kind of wondering why the FBI aren't the ones searching his home. It's a fun sudden new standard of "okay well you guys just keep looking for documents and let us know if you find any more" https://t.co/QR9udD5kbn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2023

The Biden White House seems to be on a long leash with this one:

Kind of think that the moment the DOJ assigns a special counsel is the point when the FBI steps in I don't know…conducts a raid of some sort on his home and tells his lawyers to sit it out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2023

Anyone decide to search Hunter Biden's residence yet or are we just waiting for him to be an honest do gooder and say oopsie — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2023

::Crickets::

I was thinking the same. What’s keeping them from shredding anything incriminating ? https://t.co/iaXl8EPKiV — JIA (@JeremyinAkron) January 14, 2023

If Biden had an “R” next to his name is there any doubt the documents would have already been strewn across a floor and photographs would have been released?

***

***

