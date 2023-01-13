We can’t quite believe we’re saying this, but we’ve actually been somewhat impressed with some MSM journalists’ approach to the revelations about Joe Biden having classified documents in his personal possession, documents that he was not authorized to have. If you were watching today’s White House press briefing, you saw several members of the White House press corps press Karine Jean-Pierre on the issue and not letting up even as she tried desperately to get them to back off. It was genuinely refreshing.

Of course, we can’t be too eager to heap praise upon the MSM just yet. Not as long as CNN is still running around out there running interference for Joe Biden.

And not as long as there are still so-called “journalists” like Voice of America’s Patsy Widakuswara being taken seriously:

VOA's @PWidakuswara to KJP: "We have seen online propaganda from adversaries seeking to take advantage of the revelation of the classified documents. I'm wondering if…the administration is anticipating any natl. security implications…Are you doing anything to deter" them? pic.twitter.com/hwyYrhwGgn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

“Online propaganda from adversaries seeking to take advantage of the revelation of the classified documents,” aka online discussion from conservatives who are concerned that the President of the United States had classified documents related to matters of U.S. national security in a garage with his Corvette and supposedly had forgotten that they were even there in the first place.

That’s some Real Journalism™, right there.

"What is the administration doing to counter people noticing that the President had classified documents in a box on the floor of his garage?" https://t.co/dh6nMsuioN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2023

Media asking the executive branch to censor other media is chefs kiss — Auntie Kurt (@AuntieKurtMadel) January 13, 2023

Now that’s the MSM we know.

Not to be outdone, at the same press briefing, Reuters’ Andrea Shalal took the opportunity to ask Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, how the White House is coping with the wrench that the classified doc revelations have thrown into the Biden administration’s sterling record of economic awesomeness:

Reuters's Andrea Shalal to @KeishaBottoms: "Can I ask…if…the issue of documents is a particular setback for the President…when other things seem to be going well? Inflation's coming down, employment is solid. Are you finding…a lot of response from the public on that?" pic.twitter.com/l49f0RW3zz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

Ah.

"is it frustrating that some potential light treason has distracted from all the wondrous things you have accomplished?" https://t.co/gATNF96UrP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 13, 2023

"but enough about this alleged light treason nonsense. tell me some good news!" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 13, 2023

Before you ask, Becket’s just kidding about the “light treason” stuff. But his quotes are still basically accurate representations of Shalal’s line of questioning.

"Mr. Burns, your campaign seems to have the momentum of a runaway freight train. Why are you so popular?" — thanatoid (@aitch_bar) January 13, 2023

This sounds like when campaigns plant a friendly question at a town hall. Absolutely embarrassing. — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) January 13, 2023

You wanna talk about propaganda, Patsy Widakuswara? There you go. Textbook.

This is what a state media propagandist looks like. — DFW Who Dat (@TejasSaint) January 13, 2023

Yep.

jeebus. have some self-respect. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 13, 2023

Self-respect? In the media? Surely you jest.

Journalists worried about adversaries taking advantage of Biden's f'ups instead of worrying about Biden's f'ups themselves. — Libs Hurt Women (@LibsHurtWomen) January 13, 2023

Rare exceptions aside, the MSM can’t help but be liberal shills for the Democratic Party. It’s just part of their DNA now.

And somehow, they still think we’re too dumb to have figured that out.

Sorry guys, you don't run twitter anymore. https://t.co/dh6nMsuioN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2023

Let’s hope it stays that way.



