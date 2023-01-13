We can’t quite believe we’re saying this, but we’ve actually been somewhat impressed with some MSM journalists’ approach to the revelations about Joe Biden having classified documents in his personal possession, documents that he was not authorized to have. If you were watching today’s White House press briefing, you saw several members of the White House press corps press Karine Jean-Pierre on the issue and not letting up even as she tried desperately to get them to back off. It was genuinely refreshing.

Of course, we can’t be too eager to heap praise upon the MSM just yet. Not as long as CNN is still running around out there running interference for Joe Biden.

And not as long as there are still so-called “journalists” like Voice of America’s Patsy Widakuswara being taken seriously:

“Online propaganda from adversaries seeking to take advantage of the revelation of the classified documents,” aka online discussion from conservatives who are concerned that the President of the United States had classified documents related to matters of U.S. national security in a garage with his Corvette and supposedly had forgotten that they were even there in the first place.

That’s some Real Journalism™, right there.

Now that’s the MSM we know.

Not to be outdone, at the same press briefing, Reuters’ Andrea Shalal took the opportunity to ask Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, how the White House is coping with the wrench that the classified doc revelations have thrown into the Biden administration’s sterling record of economic awesomeness:

Ah.

Before you ask, Becket’s just kidding about the “light treason” stuff. But his quotes are still basically accurate representations of Shalal’s line of questioning.

You wanna talk about propaganda, Patsy Widakuswara? There you go. Textbook.

Yep.

Self-respect? In the media? Surely you jest.

Rare exceptions aside, the MSM can’t help but be liberal shills for the Democratic Party. It’s just part of their DNA now.

And somehow, they still think we’re too dumb to have figured that out.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

***

