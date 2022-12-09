It should come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that liberal journalists are working overtime to dismiss Bari Weiss’ reporting on The Twitter Files Part 2. After all, it makes Twitter look guilty, and they’ve historically been able to count on Twitter to protect their interests.

But some liberal journalists are going above and beyond just being annoyed with Weiss; they’re downright angry at her for blowing the lid off of Twitter’s systematic campaign of censorship against conservative and Republican voices. One of those angry journalists is Mashable reporter and purported YouTubing crusader for truth Matt Binder, who is attempting to disguise his anger at Weiss and Elon Musk as snark.

Check out what Matt’s been peddling since Weiss’ reporting broke:

The stuff we insisted wasn’t happening has been happening for years, so shut up!

Well, congratulations, Matt. That certainly looks like a lot of words.

Mind if Stephen L. Miller shares some words as well?

(Here’s the VICE article being referred to in the first screenshot.)

This would’ve been a good time for Matt to stop digging. So, naturally, he grabbed another shovel.

Tailor-made. Because you’d be hard-pressed to find a loser that’s more defiant about being a loser than Matt Binder:

No, Matt:

That’s exactly what Miller is saying. And he’s right.

Nevah!

OK, Matt … but you’re still busted.

“Fight the Man” lefties going to the mat to defend the honor of Twitter and the Biden administration joining forces to shut down speech is something to behold. We might as well make the most of it.

***

***

