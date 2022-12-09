It should come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that liberal journalists are working overtime to dismiss Bari Weiss’ reporting on The Twitter Files Part 2. After all, it makes Twitter look guilty, and they’ve historically been able to count on Twitter to protect their interests.

But some liberal journalists are going above and beyond just being annoyed with Weiss; they’re downright angry at her for blowing the lid off of Twitter’s systematic campaign of censorship against conservative and Republican voices. One of those angry journalists is Mashable reporter and purported YouTubing crusader for truth Matt Binder, who is attempting to disguise his anger at Weiss and Elon Musk as snark.

Check out what Matt’s been peddling since Weiss’ reporting broke:

everything that Bari Weiss is currently “breaking” as part of Twitter Files 2 has been reported on and known about for two and a half years https://t.co/tkH9B1u7ci https://t.co/3M4sRnJeSr — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 9, 2022

The stuff we insisted wasn’t happening has been happening for years, so shut up!

what Bari Weiss is “unveiling” in her Twitter Files part 2 is also how Elon Musk said he was going to run content moderation on the platform https://t.co/sRE2oO6A8d pic.twitter.com/PQ0YQvkPuR — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 9, 2022

Well, congratulations, Matt. That certainly looks like a lot of words.

Mind if Stephen L. Miller shares some words as well?

(Here’s the VICE article being referred to in the first screenshot.)

"The shadow banning story is false." Also "We already knew about the false shadow banning" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 9, 2022

This would’ve been a good time for Matt to stop digging. So, naturally, he grabbed another shovel.

Lmao @DefiantLs was made for this moment — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) December 9, 2022

Tailor-made. Because you’d be hard-pressed to find a loser that’s more defiant about being a loser than Matt Binder:

my first post is re: a discredited old story claiming Twitter shadowbanned conservatives for being conservative the second is re: how Twitter’s backend labels accounts, explains what policies were broken you’re saying breaking hate speech policies is a conservative thing? cool https://t.co/qnv2BekFLl — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 9, 2022

No, Matt:

That’s exactly what Miller is saying. And he’s right.

The L. Take it. — stan.deliver (@_standeliver) December 9, 2022

That’s some bad logic right there. Take the L, and move on. — John Hewett (@HewettLoid1800) December 9, 2022

Nevah!

the right's reading comprehension is so bad that a 2018 tweet about one article is somehow a gotcha for a separate article about something completely different 4 years later https://t.co/QIcbqFqdGn — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 9, 2022

OK, Matt … but you’re still busted.

Keep stretching — the terminology was deliberately changed by Twitter officials and those in the know…… but effectively, shadowbanning was real. And you leftists and media hacks are being exposed. — PhatJimmy1776✝️ (@PJimmy1776) December 9, 2022

Mental gymnastics to carry water for twitter is quite something to see. Keep licking boots clean you pathetic being — viktor🛸 (@ViktorOblast) December 9, 2022

“Fight the Man” lefties going to the mat to defend the honor of Twitter and the Biden administration joining forces to shut down speech is something to behold. We might as well make the most of it.

Lmao you are getting owned and it is enjoyable to watch — Mitch (@the_real_gesus) December 9, 2022

***

