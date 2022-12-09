Last night Bari Weiss dropped a fresh batch of “Twitter files” and part 2 focused on “Twitter’s secret blacklists.”

After the 2nd batch of Twitter filed dropped, Musk started getting follow-up questions. This was one of them:

So here’s a question for @elonmusk and @bariweiss: were any political candidates — either in the US or elsewhere — subject to shadowbanning while they were running for office or seeking re-election? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

Before Musk’s answer, remember that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told a congressional committee under oath that the social media platform did not engage in censoring or shadowbanning. That clearly was not the case (though they referred to shadowbanning as being a much more Orwellian “visibility filtering”):

However, Musk’s reply makes it clear that not only was Twitter shadowbanning, but they would do it to the accounts of people running for public office:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Well, there it is!

Turns out the election interference we needed to worry about came from within. pic.twitter.com/4L0oGRFaXz — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 9, 2022

Election Inteference. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 9, 2022

Seth Dillon has a good follow-up question:

Were any of them Democrats? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 9, 2022

Frankly we’d be surprised.

Click and read what this was in response to…absolutely shocking and if you're not livid, you're not paying attention or your party fealty has overshadowed any semblance of ethics you may have once had. https://t.co/cy8hx8QlBi — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) December 9, 2022

Unreported in-kind corporate donations are illegal https://t.co/E8Uqi1pUub — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 9, 2022

This story deserves a “Scooby Doo ending”:

Perfect.

***

Related:

NBC News’ Ben Collins offers an emoji to express his disinterest in Twitter Files Part 2

Conservatives (and liberals) react to The Twitter Files Part 2, Twitter’s claim that it didn’t ‘shadow ban’

Report: Elon Musk has given Bari Weiss access to Twitter systems typically given only to employees

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!