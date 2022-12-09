Claiming Twitter censorship was THE NORM … nice gaslighting ya’ got there.

That’s what we’re seeing from Lefty blue checks on Twitter in response to Bari Weiss dropping the second round of Twitter files, this one about the deliberate suppression and flat-out censorship of Right-wing users. Pretending that Twitter was open about suppressing people via their Terms of Service without acknowledging they were abusing this rule to stifle opinions, ideas, and beliefs they disagreed with truly is just weak and obnoxious.

And speaking of weak and obnoxious, enter Matt Yglesias.

I discovered this secret document (the publicly available terms of service) that says Twitter sometimes limits the distribution or visibility of content. pic.twitter.com/xpkXhCQQUM — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 9, 2022

Wait, they talked about limiting visibility for certain content? GOSH, MATT, did they mention it would be for political gain or at the request of a certain political party or campaign? THAT’S the magic question and guess what, no they did not. And when those evil Right-wingers would bring up the fact they were being suppressed or silenced, people like Matty would point and laugh at them, call them conspiracy theorists, and act like the reason so many people listened to them and them alone was that their ideas were the RIGHT ONES.

Grrr.

Ashley Feinberg also tried to go this route.

this has literally been on twitter's help page since at least 2018 https://t.co/nCRHB3x5Vy pic.twitter.com/sxLxc2j6wD — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 9, 2022

Literally.

Like, that makes this any better.

Guys, we all know if Ashley even suspected SHE had been penalized for what she thinks she’d be the first to cry foul. But since it’s the Right, IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THAT WAY and move along, nothing to see here.

lmao "secret group"—you're telling me the company's highest-ranking people would talk to each other before making decisions that could have particularly sensitive consequences?? and they didn't inform ME about it?? https://t.co/HxnE9HCjj3 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 9, 2022

Yes.

Awww, they’re working so hard to protect Twitter. It only seems fair since Twitter has spent a long time protecting them.

We went quickly from “no one is being shadowbanned” to “we always knew people were being shadowbanned for ideological reasons; this is not new.” https://t.co/eXl2rHMBqn — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 9, 2022

Yup.

Weird how Elon owning all the facts now, disagree with you — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 9, 2022

Ain’t it?

So having a different political ideology is abuse and manipulation? 🤣 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 9, 2022

Who decides what “abusive behavior” is? That’s pretty broad and random. And not FREE SPEECH! Right @elonmusk ?? — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s 🔨 REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) December 9, 2022

“We may take action”. But action was only taken on people right of blithering Leftists. — DrBunnyMD (@DrBunnyMD) December 9, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Sorry folks, this ain’t going away.

The Ex-Gawker creep squad is taking this really hard. The meltdown is quite lovely to watch. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 9, 2022

Yeah, they all seem pretty upset about the reality of Twitter.

Grab yer corn … it’s only going to get bumpier for them.

***

***

