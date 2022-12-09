Claiming Twitter censorship was THE NORM … nice gaslighting ya’ got there.

That’s what we’re seeing from Lefty blue checks on Twitter in response to Bari Weiss dropping the second round of Twitter files, this one about the deliberate suppression and flat-out censorship of Right-wing users. Pretending that Twitter was open about suppressing people via their Terms of Service without acknowledging they were abusing this rule to stifle opinions, ideas, and beliefs they disagreed with truly is just weak and obnoxious.

And speaking of weak and obnoxious, enter Matt Yglesias.

Wait, they talked about limiting visibility for certain content? GOSH, MATT, did they mention it would be for political gain or at the request of a certain political party or campaign? THAT’S the magic question and guess what, no they did not. And when those evil Right-wingers would bring up the fact they were being suppressed or silenced, people like Matty would point and laugh at them, call them conspiracy theorists, and act like the reason so many people listened to them and them alone was that their ideas were the RIGHT ONES.

Grrr.

Ashley Feinberg also tried to go this route.

Literally.

Like, that makes this any better.

Guys, we all know if Ashley even suspected SHE had been penalized for what she thinks she’d be the first to cry foul. But since it’s the Right, IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THAT WAY and move along, nothing to see here.

Trending

Yes.

Awww, they’re working so hard to protect Twitter. It only seems fair since Twitter has spent a long time protecting them.

Yup.

Ain’t it?

Yuuuuup.

Sorry folks, this ain’t going away.

Yeah, they all seem pretty upset about the reality of Twitter.

Grab yer corn … it’s only going to get bumpier for them.

***

Related:

Andy Ngô exposes PROBLEMATIC member of team responsible for ‘stifling’ conservatives in thread

Kyrsten Sinema officially becomes Independent and the Left flips OUT in all sorts of ARGLE BARGLE RAR

Elon Musk fact-DROPS Adam Schiff for straight-up LYING about hate speech INCREASING on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ashley FeinbergcensorshipElon MuskMatt Yglesiassuppressiontwitter