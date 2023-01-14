Yesterday President Biden left the White House to go spend the weekend at his house in Wilmington, Delaware where he was expected to again remind as many people as possible that he owns a Corvette.

And just to update the classified document situation, the White House today said that a few more pages of documents were found, except “in a room adjacent to the garage” this time:

NEW: Biden’s lawyer says additional classified docs discovered at Wilmington residence “…five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages.” Full statement from Richard Sauber — pic.twitter.com/msXWtIdM5b — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 14, 2023

BREAKING: 5 more pages of Obama-era classified docs were found Thurs evening stored in a room adjacent to Biden's garage, the White House disclosed on Sat. The files came to light when DOJ went to pick up a page Biden's lawyers had found Wed night https://t.co/4tT16k5Rip — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) January 14, 2023

BREAKING: White House says five additional pages with classified markings found at President Biden’s Delaware home. https://t.co/SKALPxqqvS — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2023

From NBC News:

More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week — in addition to the two batches that were previously disclosed — the White House said Saturday. This brings the total batches of records found to three: a “small” number in a Washington office Biden used while out of office, another set in the garage of his residence, and finally six pages in a room adjacent to the garage. The discoveries have trickled out over the past week — beginning on Monday, followed by an acknowledgment on Thursday and then the announcement on Saturday — stoking Biden’s critics and causing alarm among his allies that his office doesn’t have a handle on the problem.

How many more “discoveries” are going to keep trickling in over the next few days and weeks? Is Biden going to personally assist with further document searches at his home?

I like that they won’t tell you what room (merely “adjacent to the garage”), just like they tried to initially hide that documents were found in the garage. Which room was it? A mud room? A bathroom? Hunter’s opium den? Details matter. https://t.co/CExoCHBekv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 14, 2023

Sounds like it might be time for an FBI raid!

