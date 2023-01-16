Now that the Republicans control the House, the Oversight Committee has been demanding to see a log of who has visited President Biden’s home in Wilmington, which is one of the places where classified documents have been recently found:

If the House Oversight Committee (or the Justice Department’s special counsel) wants to see a visitors’ log, that’s apparently not going to happen:

That’s what the White House told Peter Doocy:

From Fox News:

The Secret Service also stated Sunday that while a detail is assigned to the home, they do not record visitors.

“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, had demanded to see logs for the residence on Sunday.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” Comer wrote to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. “As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter.”

Have they checked in any of the boxes in the garage next to Biden’s Corvette?

The “most transparent administration ever” doesn’t seem very transparent… unless you’re looking for classified documents in a Wilmington garage.

That sure seems like something they’d want to keep records of.

