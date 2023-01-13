Yesterday President Biden admitted to Peter Doocy that, yes, some of the classified documents that have been discovered had been kept in his garage, but the garage was locked because his Corvette was also in there so there were no security problems.

That brings us to the issue of electric cars that Biden’s always promoting as a way to halt the existential threat of climate change. Biden’s ‘Vette caught the attention of the U.S. Oil & Gas Assn., which provided some additional details about the car:

This rare 67 Chevy Corvette has a 327 cubic inch, L79 V8 engine rated at 350 horsepower with a 4-speed manual transmission. 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. Note – it runs on gasoline, not electricity. This one is parked in the POTUS garage next to the boxes marked "Classified". pic.twitter.com/hSeqAKVRp7 — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) January 13, 2023

Now that’s funny.

Corvettes for we; Chevy Volts for thee, serfs. This instantly wins Tweet of the Week. — Sean Paige (@SeanPaige) January 13, 2023

So far anyway!

It comes fully loaded, documents included. https://t.co/9UsYA9Cnvd — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) January 13, 2023

Then again, how often does Biden or anybody else actually drive that car?

