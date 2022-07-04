A couple of days ago President Biden took a break from blaming Vladimir Putin and “Russia Russia Russia” for inflation and high fuel prices and instead pointed at gas station owners and told them to lower prices. Why? Because this is a “time of war and global peril”:

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

That tweet earned the appropriate response from the U.S. Oil & Gas Association:

Working on it Mr. President. In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester… https://t.co/6yLpbDDRKc — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) July 3, 2022

Boom! This administration is comprised of either economic illiterates or people who have agendas that they know will make things worse for everyday Americans but they just don’t care (see Biden adviser’s “liberal world order” comment for an example).

This may be the greatest troll in the history of the universe. https://t.co/z5i6CDViki — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) July 4, 2022

Will the U.S. Oil & Gas Assn. just coincidentally be audited by the IRS at some point? Stay tuned.

