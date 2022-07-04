A couple of days ago President Biden took a break from blaming Vladimir Putin and “Russia Russia Russia” for inflation and high fuel prices and instead pointed at gas station owners and told them to lower prices. Why? Because this is a “time of war and global peril”:

That tweet earned the appropriate response from the U.S. Oil & Gas Association:

Boom! This administration is comprised of either economic illiterates or people who have agendas that they know will make things worse for everyday Americans but they just don’t care (see Biden adviser’s “liberal world order” comment for an example).

Will the U.S. Oil & Gas Assn. just coincidentally be audited by the IRS at some point? Stay tuned.

