Early last year ABC7 in Los Angeles had a story about California progressives’ grand visions for a clean energy utopia in that state:

A “compare and contrast” moment was then spotted between the above tweet and something a news anchor for the same station tweeted yesterday:

Wow, this escalated quickly:

The applause of the day goes to the Oil & Gas Workers Association for their reply which perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness of the Left’s “green” agenda:

LOL! Gavin Newsom hardest hit.

Gov. Newsom advised citizens to avoid using too much electricity and some areas had blackouts, so perhaps electric car owners in need of power can use a wind turbine to get their cars to move.

