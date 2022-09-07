Early last year ABC7 in Los Angeles had a story about California progressives’ grand visions for a clean energy utopia in that state:
Los Angeles can be entirely powered by renewable energy in 25 years, study says https://t.co/KjEm4Bvyry
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 25, 2021
A “compare and contrast” moment was then spotted between the above tweet and something a news anchor for the same station tweeted yesterday:
Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/CTsX8qw5ou
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2022
Wow, this escalated quickly:
Well… the power just went out here at @ABC7.
— Marc Brown (@abc7marc) September 7, 2022
The applause of the day goes to the Oil & Gas Workers Association for their reply which perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness of the Left’s “green” agenda:
Get somebody to bring you 5 gallons of wind turbine.
— Oil & Gas Workers Association (@ogwausa) September 7, 2022
LOL! Gavin Newsom hardest hit.
Absolutely Reply of the Week!!😂🤣😂😎😎 pic.twitter.com/NXC4RoIi9V
— CF_Addict (@CF_Addict) September 7, 2022
My God it is beautiful pic.twitter.com/oEBGKmbMl8
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 7, 2022
This tweet wins 👏👏👏
— AngryMom🇺🇸 “Just a Mom” for Mark Ronchetti (@AngryMomUSA) September 7, 2022
That’s gotta sting a bit. https://t.co/jS420fEgvo
— Kyle Campbell (@kcamp3) September 7, 2022
The burn of the week in response to @abc7marc. 😅 https://t.co/ucfMsEzTqH
— RealDCNative (@RealDCNative) September 7, 2022
Gov. Newsom advised citizens to avoid using too much electricity and some areas had blackouts, so perhaps electric car owners in need of power can use a wind turbine to get their cars to move.
***
***
