Early last year ABC7 in Los Angeles had a story about California progressives’ grand visions for a clean energy utopia in that state:

Los Angeles can be entirely powered by renewable energy in 25 years, study says https://t.co/KjEm4Bvyry — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 25, 2021

A “compare and contrast” moment was then spotted between the above tweet and something a news anchor for the same station tweeted yesterday:

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/CTsX8qw5ou — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2022

Wow, this escalated quickly:

Well… the power just went out here at @ABC7. — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) September 7, 2022

The applause of the day goes to the Oil & Gas Workers Association for their reply which perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness of the Left’s “green” agenda:

Get somebody to bring you 5 gallons of wind turbine. — Oil & Gas Workers Association (@ogwausa) September 7, 2022

LOL! Gavin Newsom hardest hit.

My God it is beautiful pic.twitter.com/oEBGKmbMl8 — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 7, 2022

This tweet wins 👏👏👏 — AngryMom🇺🇸 “Just a Mom” for Mark Ronchetti (@AngryMomUSA) September 7, 2022

That’s gotta sting a bit. https://t.co/jS420fEgvo — Kyle Campbell (@kcamp3) September 7, 2022

The burn of the week in response to @abc7marc. 😅 https://t.co/ucfMsEzTqH — RealDCNative (@RealDCNative) September 7, 2022

Gov. Newsom advised citizens to avoid using too much electricity and some areas had blackouts, so perhaps electric car owners in need of power can use a wind turbine to get their cars to move.

