The Golden State’s in the throes of a full-blown energy crisis, but Californians have one saving grace: Governor Gavin Newsom. There’s already been a great deal of speculation about a possible 2024 presidential run for Newsom, and for what it’s worth, we now have a pretty good idea of what sort of bold and benevolent leader he would be.

As we told you earlier, he graciously urged his subjects to be smart about their electricity usage:

He doesn’t ask Californians for much. He just wants them to schvitz in the dark. It’s not like they can’t wash their sweaty clothes … they just have to wait til after 9 p.m. Any Californians who don’t appreciate Newsom’s generosity just need to have a little thing called perspective.

Texas basically went through the exact same thing last year, OK? The exact same thing! When your state’s government is completely caught off guard by aberrant weather, you have to understand that you’re going to be asked and expected to make sacrifices. California’s government needs your help getting through these tough times, and it should be Californians’ pleasure — nay, their honor — to give up air conditioning.

Obviously we’re being entirely facetious. Californians should be pissed off (to an extent, at least; they did vote for their current government, after all). This situation is nothing like what happened in Texas, and California shouldn’t be crumbling in the face of a heat wave, as Club For Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett explains in a fantastic thread:

California’s government should be experts on this whole heatwave thing by now.

 

Get it together, California. Seriously.

