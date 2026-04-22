Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’ Nightmare to Come

After last night's loss in Virginia, Laura Ingraham summed it up pretty succinctly.

Adiós, Virginia. The new California. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 22, 2026

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California has better weather and scenery that make up a bit for their commie tendencies.

Oh no — next comes free preschool, free school meals, higher wages, and tuition-free community college.



Truly terrifying stuff. https://t.co/XL7d70mt5y — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 22, 2026

Nothing is free. Someone tell the teens running Newsom's press account on X.

California has the highest poverty rate in the nation. https://t.co/J0t7sFHbKW — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 22, 2026

It's a good thing pre-school and healthcare is 'free'. Nobody in California could afford it otherwise.

Sir, you are misusing the word free, someone pays. Your own education was over priced. https://t.co/A1IopCnU7j — Rick Rule (@RealRickRule) April 22, 2026

If they taught a class on taking other people's money, he would have aced it.

Dear @GavinNewsom, when you say "free," you mean that suckers pay for these programs via parasitic taxation correct? Nothing is free. Someone pays for it. https://t.co/H0Z9JE1g9i — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 22, 2026

That's exactly what he means.

Its almoat a parody of how socialist utopians render their societies to rubble at this point. https://t.co/aTRwiyU7So — Volte-Face Investments (@VolteFaceInvest) April 22, 2026

Will they also follow GavvyBoy's lead and provide free healthcare to illegals, Itchy? https://t.co/CDTgxwjxGv — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 22, 2026

Shhhhh .... don't give them any ideas.

They have already started with tax increases. Gas prices will skyrocket and everything will go up. It’ll be exactly like California https://t.co/LSvt151qH2 — Honorable Navy Vet (@NavyVet9191) April 22, 2026

It's unfortunate sane people have to suffer because Leftists take over.

I've come to conclusion that democrats have absolutely no idea what the word "free" means. https://t.co/aSVoRBgDAJ — Stanley (@bigredsloth) April 22, 2026

To be fair, these aren't smart people.

Free for illegals.



Californians get to pay more taxes and higher prices for housing, electricity, water, gas, everything. https://t.co/DFU0wBdUNt — GavinNewsom’s Dad (@BouncingDeadCat) April 22, 2026

How are you paying for all this “free” stuff, Overpaid Social Media Intern?



Truly terrifying stuff. https://t.co/SKkfeVLHew pic.twitter.com/XXIs8n2qqa — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) April 22, 2026

On the backs of hardworking people.

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Along with a drastically higher cost of living that wipes out any benefit those things would provide.



lmao. https://t.co/hUsTLiDHY8 — GaryLaserFren (@GaryLaserFren) April 22, 2026

Bingo!

Teach your kids NOTHING is free.

I corrected it using common sense… pic.twitter.com/hAVvtSJ49T — Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) April 22, 2026

Accurate.

… and more crime and violence! pic.twitter.com/qGzL4tdL85 — KJ (@kdawgf1) April 22, 2026

Just a minor detail to Newsom. He has security so he really doesn't care about the safety of the regular poors.

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