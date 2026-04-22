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Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’ Nightmare to Come

justmindy
justmindy | 11:52 AM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

After last night's loss in Virginia, Laura Ingraham summed it up pretty succinctly.

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California has better weather and scenery that make up a bit for their commie tendencies. 

Nothing is free. Someone tell the teens running Newsom's press account on X.

It's a good thing pre-school and healthcare is 'free'. Nobody in California could afford it otherwise.

If they taught a class on taking other people's money, he would have aced it.

That's exactly what he means.

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Shhhhh .... don't give them any ideas.

It's unfortunate sane people have to suffer because Leftists take over.

To be fair, these aren't smart people.

On the backs of hardworking people.

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Bingo!

Teach your kids NOTHING is free. 

Accurate. 

Just a minor detail to Newsom. He has security so he really doesn't care about the safety of the regular poors. 

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