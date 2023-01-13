White House press secretary spent the majority of today’s briefing claiming President Biden has been super transparent all while doing nothing but proving that the opposite is true.

However, not all the spin was related to the Biden classified document mess. Border issues were also discussed. Yesterday Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming the following:

In the midst of implementing its own controversial new program for dealing with the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House on Wednesday criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for deploying the National Guard to handle the arrival of undocumented immigrants from Cuba. “We are talking about people who are coming from countries, who are dealing with political strife,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “They’re trying to find asylum — and he’s treating them like pawns.”

KJP made a similar claim today:

KJP: "Governor DeSantis has made a mockery of the [immigration] system." pic.twitter.com/lEWLdRyFx4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2023

Fox News’ Bill Melugin dropped some reality on another line of BS the Biden White House is pushing:

NEW: Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about this directly just now. She insisted again that Governor DeSantis is making a "mockery" of the situation by deploying Florida resources to assist with migrant boat landings…even though the US Coast Guard (federal gov) asked FL for help. https://t.co/6h01OEhE7Y — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 13, 2023

Awkward!

However, that likely won’t stop KJP from repeating the preferred narrative.

The White House Press Secretary sounds like a broken record https://t.co/pdEtxTgwTc — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 13, 2023

The only thing “transparent” about the Biden press office is that they make the lies incredibly easy to spot.

She is consistent in disinformation — harley bailey (@harleybailey1) January 13, 2023

Fact check: TRUE.

***

***

