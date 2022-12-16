Last night there was a great disturbance in the Twitter force as lib “journalists”/lefty hacks were suspended in fairly large numbers. Elon Musk explained the reason this way:

With that, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advised Musk to “lay off the proto-fascism” and put down the phone:

Musk then encouraged AOC to lead by example:

Well, there it is!

Musk’s responses to some of these lefty critics are even better than putting a fact-check flag on their tweets.

Hypocrisy? NAH!

Are you not entertained?

