Last night there was a great disturbance in the Twitter force as lib “journalists”/lefty hacks were suspended in fairly large numbers. Elon Musk explained the reason this way:

Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

With that, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advised Musk to “lay off the proto-fascism” and put down the phone:

You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one. I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you. Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism. Maybe try putting down your phone. https://t.co/BniyYUqWMY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2022

Musk then encouraged AOC to lead by example:

You first lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Well, there it is!

Musk's power with his platform lies in responding to these accounts. Not banning them. Hopefully he learns that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

Musk’s responses to some of these lefty critics are even better than putting a fact-check flag on their tweets.

This is a pattern. Stalkers for thee but not for me. https://t.co/HcTfVwJtY3 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 16, 2022

Hypocrisy? NAH!

I'm starting to think AOC wants to date Elon… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 16, 2022

Smitten, and against all of his best judgment, the richest man in the world bought her favorite bar for moments like this, Twitter is a romcom — Aaron Muentz (@theoldprobeguy) December 16, 2022

Are you not entertained?

