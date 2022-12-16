Last night there was a great disturbance in the Twitter force as lib “journalists”/lefty hacks were suspended in fairly large numbers. Elon Musk explained the reason this way:
Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022
They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022
With that, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advised Musk to “lay off the proto-fascism” and put down the phone:
You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one.
I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you.
Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism. Maybe try putting down your phone. https://t.co/BniyYUqWMY
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2022
Musk then encouraged AOC to lead by example:
You first lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022
Well, there it is!
Fair enough. That's good. pic.twitter.com/sdAJNJd5ES
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022
Musk's power with his platform lies in responding to these accounts. Not banning them. Hopefully he learns that.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022
Musk’s responses to some of these lefty critics are even better than putting a fact-check flag on their tweets.
This is a pattern. Stalkers for thee but not for me. https://t.co/HcTfVwJtY3
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 16, 2022
Hypocrisy? NAH!
I'm starting to think AOC wants to date Elon…
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 16, 2022
Smitten, and against all of his best judgment, the richest man in the world bought her favorite bar for moments like this, Twitter is a romcom
— Aaron Muentz (@theoldprobeguy) December 16, 2022
Are you not entertained?
