Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been busted for doing some things that didn’t really seem ethical before, but she never really suffered any sort of political consequences or faced the prospect of taking any accountability from her House colleagues.

Looks like things have changed somewhat, as the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the House Committee on Ethics have released an intriguing statement about AOC:

You have our attention, House Ethics Committee.

Yes, it is definitely important to note that the statement is not evidence of wrongdoing on AOC’s part. And we do note it.

We also note, however, that at the end of the day, AOC is sketchy and shady as hell.

Ooo … that would be interesting, wouldn’t it? Inquiring minds wanna know!

And our inquiring minds likely aren’t going to learn much for the time being. According to Insider politics reporter Bryan Metzger, AOC’s comms director Lauren Hitt says that AOC is an upstanding congresswoman and there’s definitely nothing to see here, trust her:

Well, let’s wait and see what the 118th Congress decides.

