Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been busted for doing some things that didn’t really seem ethical before, but she never really suffered any sort of political consequences or faced the prospect of taking any accountability from her House colleagues.

Looks like things have changed somewhat, as the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the House Committee on Ethics have released an intriguing statement about AOC:

Some sort of ethics investigation into @AOC is afoot, per the House Ethics Committee pic.twitter.com/ceREy1EBhK — bryan metzger (@metzgov) December 7, 2022

🚨BREAKING: AOC is under a House Ethics Investigation pic.twitter.com/FFHfinqFJm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2022

You have our attention, House Ethics Committee.

House Ethics says they're extending their investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (important to note this doesn't necessarily mean any wrongdoing has occurred, and in any case, they're punting further action until the 118th Congress) pic.twitter.com/yra3bLNu39 — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 7, 2022

Yes, it is definitely important to note that the statement is not evidence of wrongdoing on AOC’s part. And we do note it.

We also note, however, that at the end of the day, AOC is sketchy and shady as hell.

Could it be in regards to her 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress? https://t.co/GGbdpkscGk pic.twitter.com/1vbREZWnlB — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) December 7, 2022

Ooo … that would be interesting, wouldn’t it? Inquiring minds wanna know!

And our inquiring minds likely aren’t going to learn much for the time being. According to Insider politics reporter Bryan Metzger, AOC’s comms director Lauren Hitt says that AOC is an upstanding congresswoman and there’s definitely nothing to see here, trust her:

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests," says spokeswoman Lauren Hitt. "We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.” — bryan metzger (@metzgov) December 7, 2022

Well, let’s wait and see what the 118th Congress decides.









