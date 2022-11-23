Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had a beef with Elon Musk for a while now, but it really ramped up when Musk started talking about buying Twitter. Or, should we say, when he started talking about buying Twitter after expressing some non-liberal views.

At least as far as we know, AOC hasn’t turned in her Tesla yet. Nor has she packed up her things and left Twitter, even now that Musk owns it. It’s almost as if she doesn’t actually hate him as much as she wants us to think she does. It’s almost as if … she actually wants to date him.

And apparently we’re not the only ones who think that’s a possibility, because someone has put together a video that showcases the hot sparks that are flying between AOC and Elon Musk, and once you see it, you’ll never be able to unsee it.

So, without further ado, behold:

Elon Musk and AOC finally worked out their differences. The chemistry these two have is crazy. pic.twitter.com/4dYzYAinqa — Maze (@mazemoore) November 23, 2022

It’s been there all this time, right in front of us. How could we not have seen it?

“But it’s just a silly video!” you might say. Well, how silly can it be in light of this response from Elon Musk himself?

🫶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Awwwww!

You love to see it. A love story is unfolding before our very eyes!

And now, the ball is in AOC’s court. Come on, sweetie. Elon’s publicly acknowledged it, now it’s your turn. Just drop the façade and embrace destiny.

***

Related:

AOC’s so hung up on Elon Musk, she can’t even stop eating to gripe about him (and lie about herself)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!