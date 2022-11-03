Millions upon millions of Americans are struggling under the suffocating weight of a Democratic presidential administration and Congress, but it’s nothing compared to the ordeal that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been through over the past few days ever since new Twitter dictator Elon Musk announced that blue-checks will have to shell out a staggering $8 a month to keep their blue checks.

It’s a grave injustice, says AOC. Not to mention downright rude.

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3hcZ7T9up — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

She even made a video about it. You can watch it, if you don’t mind the sound of her smacking her lips and eating small pieces of what looks to be some kind of chicken-nugget-type thing with her mouth open:

Who got under whose skin, AOC? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks like Elon Musk is more entertained than angry. For AOC, it’s quite the opposite.

Not as much fun when the rabbit got the gun, right? https://t.co/ikRKFUxmZm — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 3, 2022

And the rabbit may not have even done anything.

I've been having a blank screen on and off for a month or two. I think its an app caching issue. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) November 3, 2022

But AOC made a name for himself by going after people who have more money than she does, so obviously her mind immediately goes to “i’M bEiNg CeNsOrEd.”

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) claims she had issues with her Twitter account after criticizing Elon Musk: “We got under a certain little billionaire’s skin because I made fun of his silly little plan to charge people for verification … We have a billionaire pressed, like PA-RESSED.” pic.twitter.com/GcrfVTP6nA — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2022

Who’s PA-RESSED?

And speaking of things that are pressed, let’s talk about the clothes that AOC sells at her online shop. Specifically, the $58 shirts that probably cost like $2 to make, if that. Musk called her out for complaining about an $8 monthly blue-check fee when she expects supporters to fork over more than seven months’ worth of blue-check fees to buy one of her periwinkle Supporter Crew sweatshirts:

AOC fired back about three hours later:

My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage. Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids. You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

When AOC sells ridiculously overpriced merchandise, she’s selling “real goods” and helping out workers and her community, you see.

.@AOC defends $58 sweatshirts claiming she provides “real goods” and pays fair wages unlike @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6FBRZktFDf — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 3, 2022

That’s a fat load of baloney, of course:

Political campaigns by definition do not provide "real goods" https://t.co/fCYI3gNyuV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 3, 2022

And speaking of political campaigns:

This is a blatant lie. Proceeds go to your campaign. It's explicitly stated on the site. https://t.co/HGnwlH18i0 pic.twitter.com/BK2Uepv9JZ — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) November 3, 2022

That right there should tell you how much you should trust AOC to be honest and transparent, both in real life and on Twitter.

twitter finally combating misinformation? https://t.co/9WuoFTQp7t — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 3, 2022

Ha! If only.

Anyway, this all raises a very valid question:

Is @AOC just projecting her frustration that she can't date a certain billionaire? https://t.co/JKG24W3qoM — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) November 3, 2022

That’s gotta be it. There’s literally no other explanation for her behavior.

CUT TO: AOC screaming, sobbing, clutching the fence outside Elon's house https://t.co/5gNSuacPdG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 3, 2022

