There’s nothing more painful than watching someone who’s CLEARLY been owned over and over again pretend they weren’t owned and are in fact doing the owning. Watching Elon Musk take millionaire AOC apart for whining about paying $8 a month for her coveted blue check it’s painfully clear, the Socialist Democrat was not hired … sorry, elected … for her thoughts and ability to debate.

C’mon, we’re not even being mean here, we all know she auditioned for this part. And seriously, when we see tweets like these from her? It’s painfully obvious.

Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin 😂 Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

That’s ADORABLE, her notifications and mentions magically stopped working after Elon owned her.

Badly.

But you know, she tweeted this too because GIRL POWER and stuff.

One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Huh?

Tell us you’re a total cheapskate without telling us you’re a total cheapskate.

HA HA HA HA

Accurate.

You’re not getting out of the $8. You’ll have to pay for the blue check like everyone else, special girl. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) November 3, 2022

But she’s SPECIAL.

He dragged you like the economically illiterate person that you are. But, whatever helps you sleep at night. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) November 3, 2022

You are something of an economic savant, so he should totes listen to you…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X18POn7cAK — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) November 3, 2022

We are all laughing at you. — Wu1f (@Wu1f_1) November 3, 2022

Pretending your notifications don’t work so you can leave an argument you were losing is about what I’d expect from you — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) November 3, 2022

Bingo.

***

