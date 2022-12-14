A few days ago, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk dropped his pronouns and of course this caused an immediate meltdown on the Left:

The anger that tweet whipped up could go beyond the surface and have something to do with deeper issues.

Musk has confirmed what it was all about:

Future Twitter Files are gonna be LIT.

Pass the popcorn!

The only thing that is a certainty is that the media and Dems will try to downplay it.

Tags: COVID-19Dr. Anthony FauciElon Muskpronounstwitter