A few days ago, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk dropped his pronouns and of course this caused an immediate meltdown on the Left:
My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022
The anger that tweet whipped up could go beyond the surface and have something to do with deeper issues.
Musk has confirmed what it was all about:
Let me guess,
You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid?
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 11, 2022
🏆
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022
Future Twitter Files are gonna be LIT.
BAM! pic.twitter.com/OlvIQSimJF
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 14, 2022
Pass the popcorn!
This seems not unexpected, but also extremely significant, especially since Fauci got so much wrong.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 14, 2022
Prepare for more drops. https://t.co/DvyfK4txNS
— Orion (@ori0n7) December 14, 2022
It will be interesting to see what's in the Fauci portion of #TwitterFiles . https://t.co/q1c4Of0Qxr
— Nerdvana (@Nerdvana_Dev) December 14, 2022
The only thing that is a certainty is that the media and Dems will try to downplay it.
