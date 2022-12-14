A few days ago, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk dropped his pronouns and of course this caused an immediate meltdown on the Left:

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

The anger that tweet whipped up could go beyond the surface and have something to do with deeper issues.

Musk has confirmed what it was all about:

Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 11, 2022

🏆 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

Future Twitter Files are gonna be LIT.

Pass the popcorn!

This seems not unexpected, but also extremely significant, especially since Fauci got so much wrong. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 14, 2022

It will be interesting to see what's in the Fauci portion of #TwitterFiles . https://t.co/q1c4Of0Qxr — Nerdvana (@Nerdvana_Dev) December 14, 2022

The only thing that is a certainty is that the media and Dems will try to downplay it.

