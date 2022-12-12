Elon Musk dropped his pronouns yesterday (Prosecute/Fauci) and that didn’t sit well with the crowd that misses Old Twitter where any opinion or joke that fell outside the lefty narratives of the day could get you suspended or banned:

Musk’s follow-up to that was destined to be equally triggering:

Add it all up and it was just too much for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel:

Suggestions? How about Truth Social?

For some reason, they “just leave” quietly very rarely.

Well, Nessel did get re-elected last month so perhaps she feels affirmed and emboldened when it comes to thinking that way.

Who wants to bet the above isn’t Nessel’s last tweet? Stay tuned!

