Elon Musk dropped his pronouns yesterday (Prosecute/Fauci) and that didn’t sit well with the crowd that misses Old Twitter where any opinion or joke that fell outside the lefty narratives of the day could get you suspended or banned:

.@elonmusk Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives. https://t.co/Vgu04XMGeZ — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 12, 2022

Musk’s follow-up to that was destined to be equally triggering:

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Add it all up and it was just too much for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel:

I’m really gonna miss Twitter, but this is just too much. Suggestions for best alternative platforms to share politically informative news, consumer protection alerts and pics of my cats occasionally wearing unicorn and shark costumes? https://t.co/1eOSzzNrqK — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 12, 2022

Suggestions? How about Truth Social?

This is the attorney general for Michigan, threatening to leave twitter because the owner thinks pronouns are stupid. 😂💀 https://t.co/L7OeGOSC6j — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) December 12, 2022

Marxists are so offended by free speech. Just leave. — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) December 12, 2022

For some reason, they “just leave” quietly very rarely.

“I am the attorney general of a whole ass state and I can not tolerate people disagreeing with me” Checks out — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) December 12, 2022

Well, Nessel did get re-elected last month so perhaps she feels affirmed and emboldened when it comes to thinking that way.

And as of now she is STILL here. Damn. Why the hell won't they leave? Oh, right. Twitter is, in fact, the public square and that is where they want to be. Even if it ain't their little echo chamber any longer. https://t.co/3t2roHwakt — Terry McQuade (@tmcquade3) December 12, 2022

Who wants to bet the above isn’t Nessel’s last tweet? Stay tuned!

***

