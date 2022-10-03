Democrats in races in Georgia, Michigan and other states have been banking on celebrities who don’t even live in those states to come in and tell residents there who they should be voting for. In the Michigan race for governor, Attorney General Dana Nessel was spotted basically mocking Republican candidate Tudor Dixon for not having heavy hitter Hollywood endorsement like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does.

Hey @dananessel why did you delete the tweet where you bragged about having celebrity endorsements like @Janefonda and then made fun of @TudorDixon for only having the support of us icky regular people that are her actual constituents? — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) October 3, 2022

The tweet is no more but will live on in screenshot infamy:

Don’t worry though. We have screenshots! pic.twitter.com/1BjigxyOwv — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) October 3, 2022

One Nessel tweet did survive the cut, and she seems thrilled that Fonda came to rally the troops (at least the troops Fonda was rallying weren’t NVA this time):

Some words of wisdom from the great @JaneFonda at the Plymouth-Canton @MEAOnline Canvass Launch this morning: pic.twitter.com/93Hhn8swT2 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) October 1, 2022

Dixon was incredibly unimpressed with that particular endorsement and seems far from jealous:

Hardworking Michiganders across the state are hitting doors and making calls for us to defeat Gretchen Whitmer and her accomplices. I’ll take their support over Hollywood liberal Hanoi Jane’s any day. https://t.co/Qpw7NF2evj — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 2, 2022

Whitmer and Nessel can keep their endorsement from “Hanoi Jane.”

Jane's always in lock step with the wrong side. pic.twitter.com/0zxLjlBM6o — Deb– Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) October 2, 2022

Yep.

All you could get is Jane Fonda?? She doesn’t even live here. Pathetic. @deperno4mi — JustJen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@jsfw66) October 2, 2022

You got Hanoi Jane? Lol, you’re toast…. — Big Irv (@BigIrv426) October 2, 2022

