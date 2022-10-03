Democrats in races in Georgia, Michigan and other states have been banking on celebrities who don’t even live in those states to come in and tell residents there who they should be voting for. In the Michigan race for governor, Attorney General Dana Nessel was spotted basically mocking Republican candidate Tudor Dixon for not having heavy hitter Hollywood endorsement like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does.

The tweet is no more but will live on in screenshot infamy:

Trending

One Nessel tweet did survive the cut, and she seems thrilled that Fonda came to rally the troops (at least the troops Fonda was rallying weren’t NVA this time):

Dixon was incredibly unimpressed with that particular endorsement and seems far from jealous:

Whitmer and Nessel can keep their endorsement from “Hanoi Jane.”

Yep.

***

Related:

Mich. AG Dana Nessel suggests residents with assault weapons & tactical gear who protested Gov. Whitmer’s edicts ‘go fight for Ukraine’

Maybe Dem Mich. AG and MSNBC guest Dana Nessel shouldn’t’ve suggested that Texas synagogue hostage situation was white supremacists’ doing

Michigan AG Dana Nessel’s statement about getting very drunk at the Mich/Mich St game is something else

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGov. Gretchen Whitmerjane fondaTudor Dixon