As we know all too well, it’s become very difficult for many liberals to acknowledge antisemitism.

So when they do acknowledge it, they often try to blame it on the Right. And white supremacists are the perfect bogeymen. That’s why as the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was unfolding, MSNBC guest — and Democratic Michigan AG — Dana Nessel was so quick to suggest that this apparent act of terrorism was the work of white supremacists:

WATCH: As the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue developed on Saturday, Michigan's attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, raised the possibility that white supremacists were behind the attack.https://t.co/iaLuQ2EGjw pic.twitter.com/Lu15hfIxmZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 16, 2022

We’re shocked — shocked! — that Nessel jumped the gun and ended up faceplanting.

Better luck next time… — retiredfarmer (@liveandletmow) January 16, 2022

Damn! There goes the narrative, AGAIN! Better luck next time! — Admiral Quality: Music-Software/Flight/Space/Sci (@AdmiralQuality) January 17, 2022

Obviously, it was technically possible that white supremacists were behind what happened at Congregation Beth Israel. After all, white supremacists are pretty notorious antisemites. But white supremacists aren’t the only antisemites out there, and if Nessel had been more concerned with having all the facts as opposed to pushing a narrative, maybe she could’ve avoided looking like a desperate partisan guest on a desperate partisan “news” network.

There are a lot of problems with cable TV, but among the worst is having partisan guests on to speculate about breaking news events. https://t.co/p2lFlOzNd4 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 17, 2022

The media never learn their lesson.

***

Related:

Michigan Attorney General blames Republicans & police for Covid spike in the state

Recommended Twitchy Video