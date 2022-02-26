Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel still obviously carries a grudge against those who were the most vocal (and visual) in their protests against Gov. Whitmer’s Covid mandates in 2020 and into 2021:

I wish some of the “brave” Michiganders who love to attend rallies against our governor dressed in full tactical gear armed with assault weapons and who claim to “love freedom” and “hate communism” would volunteer to go fight for Ukraine right now. They need your help. 🇺🇦 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) February 26, 2022

Um, OK…

Here’s what “the people’s lawyer” for the state of Michigan is tweeting today. https://t.co/5koekx0qSz — Dr Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) February 26, 2022

Good thing she’s staying focused on the job. *Eye roll*

Those brave people are the reason we won’t have Russia attacking our homeland. They know our civilians are armed https://t.co/S0OaNzZszP — Just Mindy 🐊🇺🇦 (@just_mindy) February 26, 2022

Maybe send all the BLM protestors who love to burn down cities. I think that would be more useful than peaceful protestors. — Aims 🍊 (@awakenotwoke17) February 26, 2022

The Michigan attorney general expressing her desire for people who think differently than her to die in a war. What a psycho. — Aims 🍊 (@awakenotwoke17) February 26, 2022

Maybe Nessel should join them because she obviously enjoys cracking down on the non-compliant.

using a war that is killing innocent civilians to dunk on your own state’s residents because they protest your regime👌🏻 https://t.co/PffyQc0U4n — Chad E. Revis (@HangingChadFL) February 26, 2022

What she doesn't realize is that a lot of those brave Michiganders she's referencing already volunteered to fight in WW2, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, and Operating Enduring Freedom. This isn't the "gotcha" you think it is @dananessel . https://t.co/wghEjIy87E — Emrys Auvryath (@EmrysAuvryath) February 26, 2022

Gov't official scolds law-abiding Americans for exercising their Constitutional rights, spec. the 2nd Amendment in the Bill of Rights. https://t.co/5rOb0enO8D — Jonny T (@hair_summer) February 26, 2022

I would prefer they head to our own southern border, no? https://t.co/XKlQBE3ku7 — Dr. Dreadnought (@Vs7074) February 26, 2022

That’s clearly NOT a Democrat priority.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video