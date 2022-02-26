Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel still obviously carries a grudge against those who were the most vocal (and visual) in their protests against Gov. Whitmer’s Covid mandates in 2020 and into 2021:

Um, OK…

Good thing she’s staying focused on the job. *Eye roll*

Maybe Nessel should join them because she obviously enjoys cracking down on the non-compliant.

That’s clearly NOT a Democrat priority.

