A Holland, Michigan restaurant owner named Marlena Pavlos-Hackney has been released from jail after spending four nights behind bars. She’d been arrested for ignoring orders to shut down her business.

Earlier this week Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement that drips with political vendetta:

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney had countless opportunities to comply with even the most basic health and safety protocols to protect her community from the spread of Covid. She defied her local health department and the court at every turn, instead choosing to taunt health inspectors, law enforcement and the courts at every turn- going on Tucker Carlson and setting up a lucrative Go Fund Me account instead of making even the slightest effort to protect her customers, her workers and community. She is no martyr and no hero. One cannot repeat the mantra of “Law & Order” and support the activities of Ms Pavlos-Hackney. But if you cheered Donald Trump when he bragged about the many ways he avoided military service while others complied with their legal obligations, it’s no wonder you revere this woman. Making personal sacrifice for the greater good of our state and nation was once considered admirable. Not anymore. Michigan AG Dana Nessel

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley finds plenty of red flags in Nessel’s statement:

The entire statement reads like a political screed rather than a prosecutorial statement. It is both unprofessional and unwarranted in addressing the arrest of a citizen…https://t.co/68QcAMfLM5 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2021

…What is bizarre is that most officials would strive to maintain an absolutely legally objective and politically neutral position. Nessel seems to struggle to fulfill every stereotype of a biased political operative exercising criminal enforcement authority. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2021

Nessel slammed the restaurant owner for not respecting “law and order” but didn’t explain what parts of the governor’s authoritarian decrees can be defined as “law.”

The restaurant owner’s attorney said she’s an immigrant who “came from a former Soviet bloc country,” so maybe this is just the governor’s office’s way of trying to make her feel more at home.

This isn’t the first time the Michigan AG has caught Turley’s attention:

