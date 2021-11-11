Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a snarky statement about reports that she was quite drunk at the Michigan/Michigan State game last Saturday:

Bloody marys send AG Dana Nessel home early from Michigan-MSU football game https://t.co/5Kt0mqRqhr — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 11, 2021

It sounds as if the AG had quite a tailgate party.

Democrat Michigan Attorney General admitted on Facebook tonight to getting so drunk at the UM v MSU football game that she needed to be wheeled out of the stadium to vomit. Pic is from her post. Link to admission: https://t.co/xS3VuUIuDS pic.twitter.com/jLp5KoPUcS — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) November 11, 2021

Nessel said she had two margaritas on an empty stomach.

No one believes only 2 bloody marys is wheelchair, vomiting, IV needing drunk. Literally, no one. — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) November 11, 2021

The statement from Nessel is something else:

There's a lot of things to be said about MI Attorney General Dana Nessel's bizarre I-got-drunk-AF-at-the-UM-MSU-game confession. But the part about being unable to consult with communications adviser Kelly Rossman-McKinney because she died Tuesday is just beyond the pale. pic.twitter.com/HWVczfvMP9 — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) November 11, 2021

That’s some kind of confession.

this is a rollercoaster of a political statement with a bizarrely disconcerting combination of tragedy and comedy. https://t.co/GIMbmOot3K — Michael Josem (@MichaelJosem) November 11, 2021

