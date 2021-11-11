Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a snarky statement about reports that she was quite drunk at the Michigan/Michigan State game last Saturday:

It sounds as if the AG had quite a tailgate party.

Nessel said she had two margaritas on an empty stomach.

The statement from Nessel is something else:

That’s some kind of confession.

