Did you know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was part of a climate change documentary and it had a theatrical release? Neither did we, and maybe a lack of awareness of the film’s existence was part of the problem:

I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change “To the End” got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb! pic.twitter.com/zpDWi1pfVj — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 13, 2022

AOC’s Green New Deal documentary flopped at the box office this weekend and made only $9,667. That’s embarrassing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 14, 2022

"AOC climate change documentary earns only $80 per theatre despite rave critic reviews…The documentary debuted on over 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters" #ClimateScam https://t.co/VqeXZGJlQ4 — Tom Nelson (@tan123) December 14, 2022

On the plus side for AOC, such a miniscule haul will help shore up her anti-capitalist cred.

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s new climate change documentary debuted in movie theaters over the weekend, generating an abysmal $80 per theater. The new film, “To the End,” was filmed over four years and follows four young women, Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas, as they attempt to pass sweeping climate change legislation in Congress.

The documentary debuted on over 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall for box office. Several Oscar-bait films lauded during film festivals have struggled to excel in theaters this year, with critics attributing the audience drop off to the rise in streaming platforms, audiences’ increasing distrust in critic scores, and topics that do not interest a large swathe of the public.

Al Gore got in on the forefront of the global warming panic movement and raked in a ton of money with “An Inconvenient Truth,” but now there’s a different kind of inconvenient truth: The eco-doomsdayers are the new Chicken Littles and nobody’s paying attention to them anymore (outside of activist circles):

It's not surprising AOC's climate change documentary bombed. Who was it for? True believers already think they know everything and skeptics aren't interested. Plus, the market for the subject is a bit saturated. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 14, 2022

Watch television for a few hours and you will be inundated with mentions of climate change, saving the planet, green energy, and more. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 14, 2022

People go to the movies to escape stuff like that, not to hear more of it. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 14, 2022

Correct. If people want to get scared about all the ways climate change is going to kill them in a couple of short years they can just follow the social media accounts of lefty politicians like AOC, Bernie Sanders, etc. and get freaked out for free instead of paying for the same thing at theaters.

AOC has 13 million followers on twitter but couldn't sell $10,000 in tickets to her movie. Weird. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) December 14, 2022

We could have predicted that outcome but nobody asked.

