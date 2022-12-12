FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas.

The Attorney General of the Bahamas announced on Monday evening that the Royal Bahamas Police Force had arrested Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency company FTX whose career imploded along with his company over numerous allegations of fraud that sent FTX into bankruptcy.

“SBF’s arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition,” the Bahamas AG said. “As a result of the notification received and the material provided therewith, it was deemed appropriate for the Attorney General to seek SBF’s arrest and hold him in custody pursuant to our nation’s Extradition Act.”

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (a committee on which AOC sits) had previously said that she would not subpoena Bankman-Fried for testimony, but there was still a chance SBF would testify remotely from the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Not anymore.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “disappointed,” and this reaction seems to lack a level of fury that you may or may not have expected:

Huh. Yeah, go figure.

Timing is everything!

Many Dems certainly will want to avoid any uncomfortable discussions about SBF and those he supported via political donations.

