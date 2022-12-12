FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/HQ2OKJ6kEH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

The Attorney General of the Bahamas announced on Monday evening that the Royal Bahamas Police Force had arrested Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency company FTX whose career imploded along with his company over numerous allegations of fraud that sent FTX into bankruptcy. “SBF’s arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition,” the Bahamas AG said. “As a result of the notification received and the material provided therewith, it was deemed appropriate for the Attorney General to seek SBF’s arrest and hold him in custody pursuant to our nation’s Extradition Act.”

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (a committee on which AOC sits) had previously said that she would not subpoena Bankman-Fried for testimony, but there was still a chance SBF would testify remotely from the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Not anymore.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “disappointed,” and this reaction seems to lack a level of fury that you may or may not have expected:

Bankman-Fried was set to testify before the House tomorrow. Tonight he was arrested. While I am disappointed we will not have the opportunity to present our line of questioning, we look forward to more information coming to light and justice being served in this case. https://t.co/HS9u1n5Kur — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 13, 2022

Huh. Yeah, go figure.

Interesting timing, don’t you think. Arrested right before testifying in front of possible recipients of his financial donations. https://t.co/mXHHQVa1lw — Barbara (@Marm0629) December 13, 2022

He’s been on a press tour and doing paid speaking gigs and they arrested him the day before he was supposed to testify before the House? — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) December 13, 2022

Timing is everything!

He was arrested at the direction of your Administration precisely so he couldn’t testify is the only reason not to wait 24 hours to let him incriminate himself. https://t.co/JK1izI2iUk — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) December 13, 2022

Are you returning his donations back to clients? @POTUS https://t.co/UFiujSDDqT — Stephen Silver (@SteveSilver18) December 13, 2022

I’m going to get ahead of this: “Bankman-Fried didn’t kill himself” https://t.co/YNT5cTk3sa — Ron Wooten 🇺🇸 (@amoktime70) December 13, 2022

Many Dems certainly will want to avoid any uncomfortable discussions about SBF and those he supported via political donations.

