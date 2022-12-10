Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s 10th district in the November midterms, but it seems that a cost of living reality (and other problems) are setting in when it comes to trying to afford to live in Washinigton, DC:

Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

For those asking, I have bad credit cause I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

Fortunately the soon-to-be congressman has found a mentor, at least when it comes to getting a promise of help and some empathy. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted Frost to know he’s not alone:

Been there. This is one of many ways Congress structures itself to exclude and push out the few working class people who *do* get elected. These systems are built for people who can lean on wealth. It’s shocking how detached from reality a lot of the details are – but I got you! https://t.co/nHTnbQZp0u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2022

Also maybe have the congressman-elect talk to Nancy Pelosi and maybe she’ll share some hot stock tips. That could definitely help him out.

And don’t let people make you feel bad about your credit. It doesn’t speak to your character or worth. A lot of folks don’t know the US credit system is not objective or reliable. It is designed to be deeply slanted against working people. But you can do this! I’ll help 💪🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2022

The congressman-elect might not want to be too quick to take advice from AOC until she’s cleared by an Ethics Committee investigation, however.

And when I say how Congress structures it, here’s one example: 1. Your first paycheck comes in Feb. You need to work for a full month in a new city before getting paid. Your 1st month you have to pay work-required DC rent, home rent, living expenses, and furnishings w/ no income — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2022

So, just like many others go through when starting new jobs anywhere else? It should also be noted that the current salary for members of Congress is $174,000 per year — not exactly minimum wage.

If congressional newbies play their cards right a Met Gala could be in their future!

But the problem is not an uncommon one among congressional newbies:

I’m crashing on a couch for my first month in Congress for this very same reason. — Gabe Vasquez (@Gabe_NM) December 10, 2022

My credit score was perfect by conventional standards…until I paid off my credit cards and car. It's been declining monthly since. The system encourages people to take on debt more and to stay in debt. — Mario DeSantis (@DeSantisForD1) December 10, 2022

Their budgets could be stretched thin now, but if these newly elected Reps hang around Congress for a while their financial situations could magically change. We’ve seen it happen before.

Wait the millions will come. She's got you. https://t.co/ip0rf8nsbe — Richard Wheatley 🇺🇸 (@Richard97859136) December 10, 2022

Maybe next year.

In addition to AOC, PETA also offered to help Frost:

We want to help—be our guest! PETA offers you a place in our vegan, nonpartisan D.C. office with a private room, shower, mini-kitchen, and free WiFi 😊 Enjoy a month of peace & quiet in a place where supremacism is out and kindness is in! — PETA (@peta) December 8, 2022

Hey, sounds like a good deal! Can we move in too? Is there a place to barbecue or should we bring our own grill and smoker?

***

Related:

AOCs says we need to discuss the Republicans’ targeting of a black man in Wisconsin Senate race

Elon Musk can’t deny the sparks flying between him and AOC, and now, neither can you

AOC’s response to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about Trump earns a fact-checking

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!