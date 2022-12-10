Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s 10th district in the November midterms, but it seems that a cost of living reality (and other problems) are setting in when it comes to trying to afford to live in Washinigton, DC:

Fortunately the soon-to-be congressman has found a mentor, at least when it comes to getting a promise of help and some empathy. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted Frost to know he’s not alone:

Also maybe have the congressman-elect talk to Nancy Pelosi and maybe she’ll share some hot stock tips. That could definitely help him out.

Trending

The congressman-elect might not want to be too quick to take advice from AOC until she’s cleared by an Ethics Committee investigation, however.

So, just like many others go through when starting new jobs anywhere else? It should also be noted that the current salary for members of Congress is $174,000 per year — not exactly minimum wage.

If congressional newbies play their cards right a Met Gala could be in their future!

But the problem is not an uncommon one among congressional newbies:

Their budgets could be stretched thin now, but if these newly elected Reps hang around Congress for a while their financial situations could magically change. We’ve seen it happen before.

Maybe next year.

In addition to AOC, PETA also offered to help Frost:

Hey, sounds like a good deal! Can we move in too? Is there a place to barbecue or should we bring our own grill and smoker?

***

Related:

AOCs says we need to discuss the Republicans’ targeting of a black man in Wisconsin Senate race

Elon Musk can’t deny the sparks flying between him and AOC, and now, neither can you

AOC’s response to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about Trump earns a fact-checking

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcongresscost of livingDChouse of representativesinflationRep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWashington