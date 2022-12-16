The United Nations and European Union are joining up with people like Alexander Vindman and demanding an explanation from Elon Musk for the suspension of lib journalists and others. UN officials are “deeply disturbed” by the latest developments:

The United Nations has joined the European Union in condemning Twitter’s decision to suspend some journalists who cover the social media firm. Reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts. The UN tweeted that media freedom is “not a toy” while the EU has threatened Twitter with sanctions. A Twitter spokesman told a US tech news website the bans were related to the live sharing of location data. Melissa Fleming, the UN’s under secretary general for global communications, said she was “deeply disturbed” by reports that journalists were being “arbitrarily” suspended from Twitter. “Media freedom is not a toy,” she said. “A free press is the cornerstone of democratic societies and a key tool in the fight against harmful disinformation.”

Oh great — there’s nothing else going on in the world that the U.N. should be more focused on?

In any case, Christina Pushaw of the DeSantis War Room knows what’s going on here:

And they didn’t object to previous Twitter bans. They don’t care about freedom; they are just mad about losing even a little control of the narrative https://t.co/qyHb3tS5CW — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2022

Bingo! That’s what the freakout is all about.

This particular tantrum clearly isn’t going to end any time soon.

***

Related:

Elon Musk suggests AOC heed her own advice (Uh oh!)

Axios BRUTALLY fact-checked for claiming Elon Musk suspending several journalists is ‘unprecedented’

Suspended Keith Olbermann switches to dogs’ account to rant about Elon Musk

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!