Yesterday Keith Olbermann was among lefty journo types who were suspended after tweeting out an account that was providing real-time information about the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s plane (the account sending out the info was also suspended).

Lol – insane Keith Olbermann is using his dog’s account to cry about @elonmusk suspending him. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/d2lyteI6cq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 16, 2022

Dude is now speaking through his dogs account lol @elonmusk I think you broke him. https://t.co/YoRarxyn9T — NothingToSeeHere (@Liberty17766) December 16, 2022

LOL! Look at that.

Olbermann is now using his dog rescue and adoption account to rant about Elon Musk having his main account suspended from Twitter:

"Doubt you've heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN'T against the rules!" "It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone" LISTEN TO FRIDAY'S POST/SUSPENSION COUNTDOWN HERE and PLEASE RT! https://t.co/4Qp9MpgzQr pic.twitter.com/HiB8NYTKDV — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

None of us doxxed you, Snowflake. https://t.co/RvxOsexdLY — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

That’s just… sad.

Isn’t this evading a suspension? And isn’t that against TOS? https://t.co/9R9fOCK32M — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 16, 2022

Maybe not if the account was already in existence? We’re not sure. If that’s not a Twitter Terms of Service violation it is still definitely embarrassing.

Kathy Griffin did the same thing, except it was her deceased Mom's account. Probably where he got the idea 🙄 — Robert (@Robert49843662) December 16, 2022

Perhaps.

Hey @elonmusk, Keith is using his dogs Twitter accounts. Going to need to suspend those too. Maybe 14 days? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 16, 2022

The same man that cheered the President being banned. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) December 16, 2022

Keith Olbermann used to be a big cheerleader for permanent suspensions. pic.twitter.com/cfZ3sJSHld — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) December 16, 2022

LOL!

***

***

