Yesterday Keith Olbermann was among lefty journo types who were suspended after tweeting out an account that was providing real-time information about the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s plane (the account sending out the info was also suspended).

LOL! Look at that.

Olbermann is now using his dog rescue and adoption account to rant about Elon Musk having his main account suspended from Twitter:

That’s just… sad.

Maybe not if the account was already in existence? We’re not sure. If that’s not a Twitter Terms of Service violation it is still definitely embarrassing.

Perhaps.

LOL!

