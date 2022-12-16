In case you missed it, it would appear that the recent rash (what a perfect word to use here!) of liberal journalists who have seen their Twitter accounts get suspended messed up by linking to the account that had been posting real-time information about the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s jet (that account has also been suspended).

It’s understandable that Musk would be fired up about the jet tracker account, particularly since someone went after one of his kids the other night.

Now, it’s important to understand that it’s not necessarily fair to blame Jack Sweeney, the guy behind the jet tracker account, for the stalking incident.

However, that also does not excuse what Sweeney did. Especially because it appears that what Sweeney did could in fact be considered doxxing.

Trending

We’re not really in a position to determine how the journalists who linked to the tracker should be handled. But it sure sounds like what Sweeney was doing was ignoring and bypassing roadblocks that were in place to protect Musk’s private real-time whereabouts.

Would any of the journalists who are melting down and rending their garments over being suspended or seeing their friends get suspended be OK with us posting their real-time location information? Because if the answer is no, then they need to shut their mouths and accept that what Musk is doing is justifiable and also morally correct.

Jack Sweeney deliberately sought to make Musk more vulnerable, in theory jeopardizing the safety of both Musk and his family. And there’s no justification for that.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @ElonJetdoxxingElon MuskJack SweeneyPIAprivateprivate jettwitter