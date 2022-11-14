Nearly a week after the midterm elections, the race for Arizona governor between Democrat (and current Secretary of State) Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake is being called by NBC News, CNN and Decision Desk HQ:

NBC News projects that Katie Hobbs (D) has won the race for Arizona governor — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 15, 2022

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona governor, NBC News projects, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake. https://t.co/JunHlJQBqk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2022

CNN Projection: Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial race — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 15, 2022

Decision Desk HQ projects Katie Hobbs (D) elected governor in Arizona. R to D Flip.#DecisionMade: 8:50pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/tPr9aZOKBk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 2022

Hobbs refused to debate Lake and did her fair share of dodging the media, a strategy that really sounds familiar — but in the end that didn’t seem to matter:

The strategy of staying in the basement must be working for the Democrats. https://t.co/qpI6VBhjMR — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) November 15, 2022

She literally didn’t even campaign. Good Lord. https://t.co/OwQsoBT91J — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) November 15, 2022

A Phoenix TV station’s graphic mistake late last month accidentally predicted the outcome:

Here’s a still image with a red ☑️ next to Katie Hobbs, declaring her the winner 53-47 over Kari Lake pic.twitter.com/y3r8AfyJ9q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2022

🚨🚨HOLY CRAP🚨🚨 Fox10 in Phoenix—Kari Lake’s former station—just displayed a graphic showing Katie Hobbs won the Arizona governor’s race 12 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION pic.twitter.com/2Gxq09rfo7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2022

The on-screen graphic over two weeks ago caught Lake’s attention at the time:

WOAH.. right after my press conference going after the Media. Retaliation? https://t.co/Khm5LI8b32 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 28, 2022

That chyron accident ended up coming to fruition, apparently. Go figure.

