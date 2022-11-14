Nearly a week after the midterm elections, the race for Arizona governor between Democrat (and current Secretary of State) Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake is being called by NBC News, CNN and Decision Desk HQ:

Hobbs refused to debate Lake and did her fair share of dodging the media, a strategy that really sounds familiar — but in the end that didn’t seem to matter:

A Phoenix TV station’s graphic mistake late last month accidentally predicted the outcome:

The on-screen graphic over two weeks ago caught Lake’s attention at the time:

That chyron accident ended up coming to fruition, apparently. Go figure.

***

