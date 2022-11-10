Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake for a U.S. Senate race in that state. Hobbs refused to recuse herself from having anything to do with one of the duties of her SoS position, which is to oversee elections in that state. Now that the election has been behind us for two days and the count is ongoing, Hobbs is criticizing Lake for casting doubt on the election system that is under Hobbs’ perview:

Despite what my election-denying opponent is trying to spin, the pattern and cadence of incoming votes are exactly what we expected. In fact, they mirror what our state has seen in recent elections. We must remain patient and let our election officials do their jobs. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 10, 2022

“Our vote-counting system has been a mess for years” is a great look coming from the Secretary of State and current Senate candidate.

Here’s one more:

This election will be determined by the voters, not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 10, 2022

The system in Arizona has been slow, clunky and poorly run for years? That’s an epic self-own from Hobbs. The Kari Lake War Room let her know it:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors spent over two years calling anyone who questioned their competency "conspiracy theorists." Now at the scene of their latest failure they want us to tone "down our rhetoric." Don't lecture us. Do your jobs. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 10, 2022

.@katiehobbs was always this incompetent. She oversaw the debacle that was the 2020 election and still had the audacity to ask Arizona voters for a promotion. She lost this election. She will never be Governor of Arizona. But she'll always be a twice-convicted racist. https://t.co/OSxzUvwHXA — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 10, 2022

And of course the Hobbs campaign has found a fundraising opportunity to be had from “her own incompetence”:

.@katiehobbs is now fundraising off her own incompetence. Hobbs is like an arsonist who burned down her own house and then started a GoFundMe for the repair. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/6L0FrFgL96 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 10, 2022

However the election results turn out, it’s looking like Kari Lake hit the bullseye:

So basically everything Kari Lake said about incompetence and corruption in Arizona elections is true. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) November 10, 2022

That’s hard to deny when Hobbs is implying the same thing.

***

Related:

Katie Hobbs’ lead over Kari Lake in Arizona has shrunk to 4,094 votes; Lauren Boebert is even closer

Kari Lake’s ‘come to Jesus’ response to issues in Maricopa County will make you fist-pump (watch)

Kari Lake’s response to Hillary Clinton’s warning about her seems to have touched a lib media nerve

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave. Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!