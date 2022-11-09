This editor checked out our own interactive map of midterm races first thing this morning and was terribly saddened to see Arizona colored blue. Katie Hobbs had somehow managed to outrun Kari Lake in the race for governor. However, we’re just hearing from RedState contributor Cameron Arcand that Hobbs’ lead in the state has shrunk to 4,094 votes.
Katie Hobbs's lead over Kari Lake has now shrunk to 4,750 votes.
— Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2022
Correction: 4,094 votes.
— Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2022
60% of Hobbs' lead just disappeared and that's before the massive, likely R+ drop tonight. https://t.co/aBy8TUy5wb
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022
If Lake were a Democrat we’re sure she could find 5,000 votes in the trunks of cars that had been “misplaced.” Are we still waiting on the Maricopa County ballots to be counted? The ones that 20 percent of the voting machines couldn’t read?
But how will masters do?
— Justine (@BruinJustine) November 9, 2022
Do you think it's enough to also put Masters over the top too?
— Leland Freeman (@LelandFreeman) November 9, 2022
[email protected] me she’s bringing masters with her
— Slavicwonder (@slavicwonder10) November 9, 2022
Personally, I think he's toast. But we won't know until we see the margins tonight.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022
His gap is way wider. He's gaining, but tonight will give us an idea of if he's dead or not.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022
Never trust ballots that have been moved to a new location for counting. That's when new ones show up and others get lost.
— Scoot4par (@Scoot4par) November 9, 2022
Could this actually happen?!?
— Loren Casuto (@LCasuto) November 9, 2022
No one benefits from these slow drip drip drip of returns. States need to get better.
— Edited Content (@ContentEdited) November 9, 2022
There really is no excuse.
***
Update:
Andddd the margin has shrunk even further.
Kari Lake now only down by .2%.
About 4,000 votes.
More to come. https://t.co/rv8LZVRk5W pic.twitter.com/qEdpFHAsKZ
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 9, 2022
***
Update:
It looks like the race in Colorado is razor-thin:
HO… LEE… SHIT
Lauren Boebert is now only trailing her Democrat opponent by 62 votes. pic.twitter.com/KvpXH3ID8c
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hAuPdIUkB6
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 9, 2022
***
Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

