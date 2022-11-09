This editor checked out our own interactive map of midterm races first thing this morning and was terribly saddened to see Arizona colored blue. Katie Hobbs had somehow managed to outrun Kari Lake in the race for governor. However, we’re just hearing from RedState contributor Cameron Arcand that Hobbs’ lead in the state has shrunk to 4,094 votes.

If Lake were a Democrat we’re sure she could find 5,000 votes in the trunks of cars that had been “misplaced.” Are we still waiting on the Maricopa County ballots to be counted? The ones that 20 percent of the voting machines couldn’t read?

There really is no excuse.

It looks like the race in Colorado is razor-thin:

