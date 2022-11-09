This editor checked out our own interactive map of midterm races first thing this morning and was terribly saddened to see Arizona colored blue. Katie Hobbs had somehow managed to outrun Kari Lake in the race for governor. However, we’re just hearing from RedState contributor Cameron Arcand that Hobbs’ lead in the state has shrunk to 4,094 votes.

Katie Hobbs's lead over Kari Lake has now shrunk to 4,750 votes. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2022

Correction: 4,094 votes. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2022

60% of Hobbs' lead just disappeared and that's before the massive, likely R+ drop tonight. https://t.co/aBy8TUy5wb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022

If Lake were a Democrat we’re sure she could find 5,000 votes in the trunks of cars that had been “misplaced.” Are we still waiting on the Maricopa County ballots to be counted? The ones that 20 percent of the voting machines couldn’t read?

But how will masters do? — Justine (@BruinJustine) November 9, 2022

Do you think it's enough to also put Masters over the top too? — Leland Freeman (@LelandFreeman) November 9, 2022

Personally, I think he's toast. But we won't know until we see the margins tonight. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022

His gap is way wider. He's gaining, but tonight will give us an idea of if he's dead or not. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2022

Never trust ballots that have been moved to a new location for counting. That's when new ones show up and others get lost. — Scoot4par (@Scoot4par) November 9, 2022

Could this actually happen?!? — Loren Casuto (@LCasuto) November 9, 2022

No one benefits from these slow drip drip drip of returns. States need to get better. — Edited Content (@ContentEdited) November 9, 2022

There really is no excuse.

***

Update:

Andddd the margin has shrunk even further. Kari Lake now only down by .2%. About 4,000 votes. More to come. https://t.co/rv8LZVRk5W pic.twitter.com/qEdpFHAsKZ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 9, 2022

***

Update:

It looks like the race in Colorado is razor-thin:

HO… LEE… SHIT Lauren Boebert is now only trailing her Democrat opponent by 62 votes. pic.twitter.com/KvpXH3ID8c — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

Related:

Kari Lake’s ‘come to Jesus’ response to issues in Maricopa County will make you fist-pump (watch)https://t.co/TXmeTTv3s4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 8, 2022