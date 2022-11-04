Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake was on the Sean Hannity Show this week and responded to recent criticism from Hillary Clinton this way:

ATTN: @HillaryClinton 👀 I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape & I’m not suicidal. That is all. pic.twitter.com/ke7qVxz7bF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 4, 2022

Lake continues to serve as a master class for other Republican candidates on how to handle Democrat criticism and media hackery.

Ok this is funny as hell.

Sense of humor: 🎯 — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 4, 2022

🤣 Kari Lake has already become the DNCs and MSM newest nightmare. A future POTUS candidate for sure! 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/qbttubIGP7 — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Dania Alexandrino🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DaniaPeriodista) November 4, 2022

As Miranda Devine pointed out, Clinton’s criticism of Lake was disingenuous (of course it was… we’re talking about Hillary):

Joy Reid and Hillary Clinton both lying here. Kari Lake did not laugh at Paul Pelosi's attack. But who could forget Hillary watching the live-streamed torture death of Gaddafi in Libya and cackling: "We came, we saw, he died." Sociopathic projection again. https://t.co/xjDNyLL7An — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 2, 2022

But the lefty media are doing their part to try and make Lake’s joke sound as if she was spreading conspiracy theories.

You can tell that Lake successfully trolled the media because The Daily Beast was among the outlets that were all over it:

Kari Lake played right into a bogus conspiracy theory about Bill and Hillary Clinton that claims the pair have orchestrated the assassination of their political opponents. https://t.co/gaYv9gZ6Zx — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 4, 2022

The Daily Beast played right into Lake’s comments.

Lmao! The Daily Beast played right into her meme 🤣🤣🤣 — Ample of the able-ist whiskey (@AmpleWhiskey) November 4, 2022

As for the midterms, the lefty media meltdown is definitely going to be a thing to behold and The Daily Beast’s reaction to Lake’s remarks about Hillary’s criticism is just a small preview.

***

Related:

Kari Lake leaves more mushroom clouds over the media with multiple truth nukes

Kari Lake’s ‘raw political talent’ really shines when discussing how Dems’ econ policies hurt Arizona

Barack Obama takes a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump while campaigning against Kari Lake

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!