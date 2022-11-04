Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake was on the Sean Hannity Show this week and responded to recent criticism from Hillary Clinton this way:

Lake continues to serve as a master class for other Republican candidates on how to handle Democrat criticism and media hackery.

As Miranda Devine pointed out, Clinton’s criticism of Lake was disingenuous (of course it was… we’re talking about Hillary):

But the lefty media are doing their part to try and make Lake’s joke sound as if she was spreading conspiracy theories.

You can tell that Lake successfully trolled the media because The Daily Beast was among the outlets that were all over it:

The Daily Beast played right into Lake’s comments.

As for the midterms, the lefty media meltdown is definitely going to be a thing to behold and The Daily Beast’s reaction to Lake’s remarks about Hillary’s criticism is just a small preview.

