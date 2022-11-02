Real Clear Politics still shows Republican Kari Lake with a lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor in Arizona and projects a “GOP hold.”
How desperate will Hobbs and her campaign get to close that gap? Apparently not desperate enough to actually get on the same debate stage with Lake. Even CNN hosts weren’t buying Hobbs’ excuses this morning:
CNN: “Why not debate your opponent?”
Democrat Katie Hobbs: “Our campaign strategy is our campaign strategy.”
CNN: “Why do you think it wasn't important for people to see a debate in this election for governor at all?"
Hobbs: “This is the decision we made, so.” pic.twitter.com/sunaYRese3
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022
“When you’ve lost CNN…”
Shorter Hobbs: “I was afraid, and my team knew I would lose so…” https://t.co/p8GncgZOYr
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) November 2, 2022
Hobbs’ claim that she won’t debate her opponent because she doesn’t want to give Lake a bigger stage is also as laughable as it gets.
Great Campaign Strategy…hahahaha https://t.co/vKmhRpriC1
— Ryan Taylor (@RyanJaTaylor) November 2, 2022
Are debate deniers a threat to democracy? https://t.co/sIbzpFiylL
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 2, 2022
There seems to be a lot of that going around among some Democrats these days.
***
Related:
Awkward! Katie Hobbs spins & stumbles when challenged about refusal to debate Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs does awkward about-face after break-in accusation and gets called out by Kari Lake
Kari Lake torches Katie Hobbs with her own pathetic ‘POV’ tweet-zinger and it’s SCARY good
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.