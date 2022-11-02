Real Clear Politics still shows Republican Kari Lake with a lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor in Arizona and projects a “GOP hold.”

How desperate will Hobbs and her campaign get to close that gap? Apparently not desperate enough to actually get on the same debate stage with Lake. Even CNN hosts weren’t buying Hobbs’ excuses this morning:

CNN: “Why not debate your opponent?” Democrat Katie Hobbs: “Our campaign strategy is our campaign strategy.” CNN: “Why do you think it wasn't important for people to see a debate in this election for governor at all?" Hobbs: “This is the decision we made, so.” pic.twitter.com/sunaYRese3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

“When you’ve lost CNN…”

Shorter Hobbs: “I was afraid, and my team knew I would lose so…” https://t.co/p8GncgZOYr — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) November 2, 2022

Hobbs’ claim that she won’t debate her opponent because she doesn’t want to give Lake a bigger stage is also as laughable as it gets.

Are debate deniers a threat to democracy? https://t.co/sIbzpFiylL — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 2, 2022

There seems to be a lot of that going around among some Democrats these days.

