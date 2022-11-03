Last night during his speech at a cleaned-up Union Station in Washington, DC, President Biden tied the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to — you guessed it — the riot at the Capitol on January 6th.

In Arizona yesterday, former President Obama got even more specific after seeming to compare Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters for creating a rhetorical environment that leads to things like the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco:

Did Obama Just Blame Arizona Senate Candidate @bgmasters For Pelosi Hammer Attack…? pic.twitter.com/PhntWj9Bpg — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) November 3, 2022

They’re getting so desperate and it shows.

Panic is setting in🤡 — Matt Warner (@Jarhead_Matt_) November 3, 2022

Does Obama think that “if Republicans win Tuesday it’ll be the end of democracy” isn’t extreme rhetoric?

That was straight out Alinsky’s “rules for radicals”…what he accused the GOP of is exactly what the Left is doing — MK Ultra MAGA 🦋 (@TitorTweeter) November 3, 2022

That’s the modus operandi of Obama and so many others on the Left.

***

