Things are going badly for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. According to polls Warnock is trailing Republican candidate Herschel Walker, which is why his campaign called in some reinforcements, including Barack Obama.

Obama tried to dismiss Walker as a “celebrity candidate” who you wouldn’t trust to fly your plane:

Obama: "Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player… does that make him the best person to represent you?… let's say you're at the airport & you see Walker & you say, Hey, there's Herschel, Heisman winner. Let's have him fly the plane!" pic.twitter.com/ObyfIsOAEA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022

Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’ https://t.co/bxJOhEz1D7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2022

Today Walker talked about Obama’s comments and brought over four and a half minutes of truth with him:

Watch:

“Two years ago [Obama] told us to vote for Joe Biden didn’t he?” Perfect! Yes, and how’d that work out?

People comparing Walker to Fetterman verbal problems just haven't been paying attention. He's gotten pretty good at campaigning and elite media seem to be confusing a folksy southern accent with stupidity, and I don't think Georgia voters make that mistake. https://t.co/4D4wfwnnrj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 29, 2022

What a response from Herschel https://t.co/HLnFbMHDxj — Justin (@tweetJustinTime) October 29, 2022

Well done indeed!

***

***

