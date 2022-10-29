Things are going badly for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. According to polls Warnock is trailing Republican candidate Herschel Walker, which is why his campaign called in some reinforcements, including Barack Obama.

Obama tried to dismiss Walker as a “celebrity candidate” who you wouldn’t trust to fly your plane:

Today Walker talked about Obama’s comments and brought over four and a half minutes of truth with him:

Trending

Watch:

“Two years ago [Obama] told us to vote for Joe Biden didn’t he?” Perfect! Yes, and how’d that work out?

Well done indeed!

***

Related:

WATCH: Journos lose it when Herschel Walker suggests they talk to tenants who got eviction notices from building owned by Warnock’s church

NY Mag vomits up revolting and nakedly racist piece about Herschel Walker jeopardizing ‘the future of black politics’

Asked about the economy, Sen. Raphael Warnock says we’re still in the throes of a pandemic

Lib social media star says Herschel Walker’s an incompetent GOP puppet, urges support for Fetterman

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamageorgiaHerschel Walkermidterm elections