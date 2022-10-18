Breaking news: Georgia Democratic Senator and senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is a flaming piece of trash. OK, so technically it’s not breaking news … but it does bear repeating, since evidently the mainstream media are too busy hanging on Herschel Walker’s every word and move to have time to report on the endless trail of scandals that Warnock has left in his wake.

Just last week, for instance, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Warnock’s church owns a low-income apartment building on the DL that tried to evict tenants during the COVID pandemic (which, notably, Warnock claims we’re still in the throes of).

NEW: Records obtained by @FreeBeacon reveal Raphael Warnock's church, which pays him a $7,417 monthly housing allowance, secretly owns a low-income apartment building that tried to evict residents during the pandemic. One for just $28.55 in late rent.https://t.co/nAXcUi4qdX — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

One would think that this is a story the MSM would want to be on. It checks a bunch of the big boxes: greedy politician, corruption, oppression of poor people … the whole package. But no, their priorities are elsewhere:

A crowd of ~20 reporters screeched at Herschel Walker this morning when he suggested they do their jobs and talk to the people who have faced eviction notices from the apartment building owned by Raphael Warnock's church. They're so close to the building they can almost touch it pic.twitter.com/D8TmLAGU0N — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

But they won’t touch it. Not with a ten-foot pole. Because God forbid they do their damn jobs for one damn minute and hold Warnock accountable for his own corruption.

The press are a joke. Listen to the end of this. https://t.co/lXX2nHOJ7k — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2022

The press are a joke. And a punchline.

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker holds a presser with Georgians who he says got eviction notices from Raphael Warnock’s church-owned building. He sidesteps questions about whether any of them were actually evicted. (Warnock says none were during that period of the pandemic.) pic.twitter.com/mQtf4bz1Yw — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 18, 2022

OK, Sahil. Seems like that’d be a great opportunity for you and your pals to do some journalism.

Have you considered, just like, looking at the eviction notices? They are public documents!!! We published them!!! https://t.co/t17b9dfLKI — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2022

If only there were an industry of dedicated trained professionals whose job it was to confirm such details and "report" back to the rest of us if it is true or not https://t.co/HlzAsyPhQw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2022

Yeah, if only.

For eff’s sake.

Walker campaign tells me they gave each reporter copies of the 15 eviction lawsuits filed against residents of the building. Each eviction lawsuit has the resident's name and room number. Walker campaign says not one reporter made their way into the building this AM. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

Sounds about right.

Senator Warnock is attempting to brazen his way out of this one but @AndrewKerrNC & @FreeBeacon aren’t letting him. https://t.co/iwiWJLSYdE — Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 18, 2022

Looks like it’s up to the actual journalists at the Washington Free Beacon to do the actual journalism, because the Real Journalists™ sure as hell aren’t gonna do it.

NEW: Raphael Warnock says there have been no evictions from the apartment building his church owns. That’s a lie. In fact, the building filed three new eviction lawsuits last Wednesday, two for just $115 in unpaid rent. w/ @alanagoodman https://t.co/P43qhaXvHK — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

Residents of Columbia Tower at MLK Village say administrators informed them that late rent payments would no longer be accepted. "If you don’t pay your rent by the fifth, a dispossessory notice comes out that week … They won’t accept the payment after the fifth." — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

The three dispossessory notices filed last Wednesday — one day after @FreeBeacon broke the evictions story — each sought rent that wasn’t even 2 weeks late. Warnock has no answer for this. https://t.co/bVCWzGSoHg — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

The church says there’s not enough funds to maintain the property. Residents say firefighters have had to physically carry wheelchair bound residents to their room bc of broken elevators. All the while, the church pays Warnock a $7,417-per-month tax-free housing allowance. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

Pests, Filth, and Killer Elevators: Inside Raphael Warnock’s Secret Low-Income Apartment Buildinghttps://t.co/7NiSmRhLnP — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 18, 2022

Now that’s how you do journalism.

