Breaking news: Georgia Democratic Senator and senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is a flaming piece of trash. OK, so technically it’s not breaking news … but it does bear repeating, since evidently the mainstream media are too busy hanging on Herschel Walker’s every word and move to have time to report on the endless trail of scandals that Warnock has left in his wake.

Just last week, for instance, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Warnock’s church owns a low-income apartment building on the DL that tried to evict tenants during the COVID pandemic (which, notably, Warnock claims we’re still in the throes of).

One would think that this is a story the MSM would want to be on. It checks a bunch of the big boxes: greedy politician, corruption, oppression of poor people … the whole package. But no, their priorities are elsewhere:

But they won’t touch it. Not with a ten-foot pole. Because God forbid they do their damn jobs for one damn minute and hold Warnock accountable for his own corruption.

The press are a joke. And a punchline.

OK, Sahil. Seems like that’d be a great opportunity for you and your pals to do some journalism.

Yeah, if only.

For eff’s sake.

Sounds about right.

Looks like it’s up to the actual journalists at the Washington Free Beacon to do the actual journalism, because the Real Journalists™ sure as hell aren’t gonna do it.

Now that’s how you do journalism.

