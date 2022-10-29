In the Georgia Senate race, polls are showing Republican Herschel Walker with a lead over Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock with the election taking place a week from Tuesday. The Warnock campaign is obviously worried and called in former President Barack Obama, who served up an interesting analogy in an attempt to convince people not to vote for Walker:

Obama: "Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player… does that make him the best person to represent you?… let's say you're at the airport & you see Walker & you say, Hey, there's Herschel, Heisman winner. Let's have him fly the plane!" pic.twitter.com/ObyfIsOAEA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022

That analogy quickly crashed and burned.

Apparently, Rafael Warnock is a licensed commercial airline pilot. https://t.co/3rvBek1mP2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 29, 2022

well, you can't much more apples and oranges than this comparison, so there's that. 😂 — Peaches n Scream (@NewYearsDani) October 29, 2022

Would Obama let Fetterman fly the plane? Are community organizers the only people allowed to fly planes? https://t.co/Sse2zdGyly — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 29, 2022

Just look where the people who Obama would consider great pilots (in a political sense) have taken the country.

This is a rather odd point to make, coming from a leader in the party of Jerry Nadler, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or that guy who was schtupping the Chinese spy. Just to name a few. https://t.co/sTWWUkyNf4 — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) October 29, 2022

Obama had almost no experience when he became the President https://t.co/CZgWw4NtcQ — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 29, 2022

Self-awareness… who needs it!?

Barack Obama spent his college days as a doper communist clipboard holder lol https://t.co/VMCLSeKX9W — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 29, 2022

If he really wanted to drive the point home, he'd point out that we let Barack Obama fly the plane for 8 years and look how that turned out. https://t.co/4ID1OoyIc2 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 29, 2022

Here’s another hilarious bit of self-unawareness that Obama delivered during his speech for Warnock:

Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’ https://t.co/bxJOhEz1D7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2022

Well isn’t this rich!

Former President Barack Obama repeatedly took aim at Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate showdown. The former president, making his return to the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Democrats with just a week and a half to go until Election Day, criticized Walker, the former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, as “a celebrity to who wants to be a politician.”

Celebrities who want to be politicians are far preferable to politicians who want to be celebrities.

And buried.

***

Related:

‘DESPERATION on full display’: Fetterman campaign brings in Obama to warn voters ‘our democracy is on the line’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace wonders if Barack Obama should form a team to man a ‘democracy hotline’

Commence media (and others) fawning over the Obamas and their official WH portraits

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!