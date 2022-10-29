In the Georgia Senate race, polls are showing Republican Herschel Walker with a lead over Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock with the election taking place a week from Tuesday. The Warnock campaign is obviously worried and called in former President Barack Obama, who served up an interesting analogy in an attempt to convince people not to vote for Walker:

That analogy quickly crashed and burned.

Just look where the people who Obama would consider great pilots (in a political sense) have taken the country.

Self-awareness… who needs it!?

Here’s another hilarious bit of self-unawareness that Obama delivered during his speech for Warnock:

Well isn’t this rich!

Former President Barack Obama repeatedly took aim at Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate showdown.

The former president, making his return to the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Democrats with just a week and a half to go until Election Day, criticized Walker, the former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, as “a celebrity to who wants to be a politician.”

Celebrities who want to be politicians are far preferable to politicians who want to be celebrities.

And buried.

