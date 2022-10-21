This coming Tuesday there will be just three weeks until the November midterms, and in Pennsylvania John Fetterman’s Senate campaign is calling in a former president to sound a worn out alarm:

Obama cuts an ad for John Fetterman: "The fate of our democracy is on the line" pic.twitter.com/Z6BWSJ7JXE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2022

“Our democracy is on the line.”

Would this man lie to you, America?

Obama, in ad for Fetterman, says “the fate of our democracy” is on the line pic.twitter.com/p9EaHhgJBM — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 21, 2022

Wow, the numbers must be looking really bad for the Democrats in Pennsylvania.

So fetterman is in real trouble — josh camillo (@OIIimac) October 21, 2022

That appears to be the case.

DESPERATION on full display. — Right is still right 🇺🇸 (@fedupmomma17) October 21, 2022

Democracy will end if you don't vote for me. That's one of the winningest arguments I've heard in a quick minute. https://t.co/d7AC9xV13k — Brit Burroughs (@BritsNovels) October 21, 2022

Also if you don’t vote for Democrats everybody will die from climate change.

How many seats did the Democrat's lose under @BarackObama when he was president? Federal and State , governorships, state legislatures …..over 1,000 seats. 😂🤣 https://t.co/WrYa8opK0J — #JimCrowJoe (@GinaNic02483743) October 21, 2022

It’s ironic that the Dems thought this was the perfect person to bring in to try and save the midterms.

***

***

