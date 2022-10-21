This coming Tuesday there will be just three weeks until the November midterms, and in Pennsylvania John Fetterman’s Senate campaign is calling in a former president to sound a worn out alarm:

“Our democracy is on the line.”

Would this man lie to you, America?

Wow, the numbers must be looking really bad for the Democrats in Pennsylvania.

That appears to be the case.

Also if you don’t vote for Democrats everybody will die from climate change.

It’s ironic that the Dems thought this was the perfect person to bring in to try and save the midterms.

Tags: Barack ObamaDr. Mehmet OzJohn FettermanPennsylvania