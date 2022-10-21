Yesterday President Biden was in Pennsylvania to campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman. Even though it was his own rally, Fetterman didn’t deliver a speech and his wife, who many consider the de facto candidate, even reminded a reporter that it was a day to “celebrate” and not for asking any questions.

John Fetterman, who is totally the actual Democrat Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, isn’t featured in pictures from events surrounding Biden’s campaign stop:

Gisele Fetterman’s pictures don’t even show the person who is the candidate:

John Fetterman’s Twitter and Facebook accounts don’t even mention Biden’s campaign stop at all. Weird, right?

So John Fetterman’s campaign doesn’t seem eager to highlight Biden’s campaign stop, but Fetterman’s wife is more than happy to promote the president’s stop but not her husband, the candidate. It’s all so confusing!

It makes you wonder.

