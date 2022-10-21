Yesterday President Biden was in Pennsylvania to campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman. Even though it was his own rally, Fetterman didn’t deliver a speech and his wife, who many consider the de facto candidate, even reminded a reporter that it was a day to “celebrate” and not for asking any questions.

John Fetterman, who is totally the actual Democrat Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, isn’t featured in pictures from events surrounding Biden’s campaign stop:

There is not currently a photo, on his account, or his campaign's account, of John Fetterman aboard Air Force One. https://t.co/RXJRxoMISv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2022

Gisele Fetterman’s pictures don’t even show the person who is the candidate:

These are the extra 4 pics she added to her FB page. Not a hint of John to be found. She’s the candidate https://t.co/PNsKBzKayl pic.twitter.com/0JaHlRgQSv — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 21, 2022

She definitely made sure no pictures of him & Biden existed on her Facebook https://t.co/4kHG6z5O0e — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 21, 2022

John Fetterman’s Twitter and Facebook accounts don’t even mention Biden’s campaign stop at all. Weird, right?

For those needing a recap, John Fetterman didn't speak at his own campaign event today, his wife dealt with the press instead, and now she's posting pictures of herself on AF1. She's the candidate. https://t.co/F30Zq9bew9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2022

So John Fetterman’s campaign doesn’t seem eager to highlight Biden’s campaign stop, but Fetterman’s wife is more than happy to promote the president’s stop but not her husband, the candidate. It’s all so confusing!

Wonder if anyone's pissed that his wife keeps posting it all over her social? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 21, 2022

It makes you wonder.

