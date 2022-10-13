President Biden was in California on Thursday to tout how his record has helped the economy and also to attend a fundraiser, but mostly to attend a fundraiser.
President Biden is in California to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments are helping to improve public transit, create jobs and opportunity, and reduce pollution across the country. pic.twitter.com/5Wlt4NTsKY
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2022
Biden heads to Los Angeles for big-ticket Democratic fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi as inflation runs hot https://t.co/Jp9fOqUJSz
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2022
During a stop at a restaurant in Los Angeles, the first question Biden was asked involved the inflation problem. Wait, no, it had something to do with the threat of war spreading. Actually that’s not the case… it was about the crime spike in American cities including Los Angeles. NOPE. This was the first thing a reporter asked Biden:
Important update on Biden’s LA visit pic.twitter.com/g2Q2Uca72C
— Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) October 13, 2022
Talk about a challenging question!
CA press taking a break from asking Newsom why he's so amazing to ask Biden what he's eating.
— ECF (@tergives) October 13, 2022
It’s not really very surprising.
hard hitting stuff from our fearless journalists
— Get Clobbered🎃 (@dandleby) October 13, 2022
He should have at least gotten the vampiro pic.twitter.com/3kCxjwIHQq
— Charlie Guese (@cguese) October 13, 2022
In fairness to some reporters, more important topics were broached after the initial one, not that Biden cared to elaborate (via White House transcript):
Q What did you order, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: Chicken quesadilla.
All right. Thanks, guys. Well done.
Q Mr. President, can we ask you a couple questions while we got you here?
THE PRESIDENT: If it’s real quick.
Q Yeah. The inflation report is out. Have you seen gas prices around here in LA? It’s seven bucks a gallon almost.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, that’s always been the case here. You know, it’s not — what — nationwide, they came down about $1.35, and they’re still down over a dollar.
But we’re going to work on — housing is the big — is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that.
Q What is your message to Saudi Arabia about this?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re — “We’re about to talk to you.”
Q You’re about to talk to —
THE PRESIDENT: We’re about to talk to them.
Q In what way, sir?
Q What are you going to say to them?
THE PRESIDENT: Stay tuned.
Q Mr. President, do you plan to go to Nevada or Arizona or Georgia — some of these other states where there’s competitive races in a few —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I’m going to other races. I can’t tell you how many, but I’m going to be on the road.
Thank you.
Biden will hit the road to campaign for any Democrat candidates willing to appear in person with him, and that’s certainly not all of them.
***
