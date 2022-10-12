On Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2021, Ohio Democrat congressman (now Senate candidate) Tim Ryan seemed very confident that the new president named Joe Biden would restore the economy and make everything else hunky-dory:

Fast-forward nearly two years and what’s a good way to tell if Ryan thinks Biden stuck the landing on his grand economic (and other) promises? His answer to a question about the possibility of Biden coming to campaign for him says it all:

Wait, the Biden White House says they’ve created the greatest economy in the history of forever, so why wouldn’t every Democrat welcome an in-person show of support from this president? It’s almost as if they know those claims are 100 percent grade-A BS and realize everybody knows it.

Trending

It’s a total mystery, right?

And of course Tim Ryan isn’t the only Democrat running for office who knows Biden is toxic:

Other candidates have sounded similar notes, though without being quite so emphatic.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the Democratic Party needs “new blood” — while also saying that she would support Biden if he sought a second term.

Slotkin is one of a handful of House Democrats who represent districts that were carried by former President Trump in the 2020 election.
[…]
Democratic candidates in purple districts and states might have a route to victory by proudly proclaiming their independence.

Biden’s done such a fantastic job that many Democrats don’t want to be photographed next to him.

***

Related:

DAMN! J.D. Vance ‘just KO’d Tim Ryan’ with debate a response about abortion and illegal immigration

Yikes! Latest polling data is ‘devastating for Biden’ (even Dems are turning)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2022 midterm electionsJ.D. VanceJoe BidenOhioTim Ryan