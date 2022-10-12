On Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2021, Ohio Democrat congressman (now Senate candidate) Tim Ryan seemed very confident that the new president named Joe Biden would restore the economy and make everything else hunky-dory:

At such a difficult time in our nation’s history, I have full confidence the Biden/Harris Administration will meet this moment and set a clear pathway forward to defeat the coronavirus, restore our economy, and regain faith around the world in the American system of government. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 20, 2021

Fast-forward nearly two years and what’s a good way to tell if Ryan thinks Biden stuck the landing on his grand economic (and other) promises? His answer to a question about the possibility of Biden coming to campaign for him says it all:

CBS: "Do you want President Biden to come to Ohio and publicly campaign with you?" Rep. @TimRyan: "No, no, I won’t be asking the president to come in" pic.twitter.com/UfG2RcV3JY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2022

Wait, the Biden White House says they’ve created the greatest economy in the history of forever, so why wouldn’t every Democrat welcome an in-person show of support from this president? It’s almost as if they know those claims are 100 percent grade-A BS and realize everybody knows it.

I do not want to be in the same room with the leader of the free world who I vote with 100% of the time is telling. — T Fons (@tfons) October 12, 2022

Gee, I wonder why? 🥴 — Jancy 🇺🇸 (@iJancy) October 12, 2022

It’s a total mystery, right?

Dayum. Just saying it out loud. https://t.co/UVdeCMdBT2 — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) October 12, 2022

Ryan doesn't have to be 'on stage' next to Joe – we in Ohio already know he votes 100% with Biden's failed policies https://t.co/tKtTOseXOX — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) October 12, 2022

And of course Tim Ryan isn’t the only Democrat running for office who knows Biden is toxic:

Other candidates have sounded similar notes, though without being quite so emphatic. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the Democratic Party needs “new blood” — while also saying that she would support Biden if he sought a second term. Slotkin is one of a handful of House Democrats who represent districts that were carried by former President Trump in the 2020 election.

[…]

Democratic candidates in purple districts and states might have a route to victory by proudly proclaiming their independence.

Biden’s done such a fantastic job that many Democrats don’t want to be photographed next to him.

***

***

