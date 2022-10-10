In an Ohio Senate battle, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan squared off in a Monday night debate in what is shaping up to be a close race:

After weeks of back and forth negotiating on the time, the hosts and the venue, Ohio Senate nominees Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance faced off on Monday for their first debate. A second showdown is scheduled a week later. Ryan and Vance, the Democratic and Republican candidates vying for retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s seat, argued their case on stage hosted by Fox 8 News in Cleveland. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Ryan and Vance in a close race. The winner could determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

How did the debate go? One clue came in the form of Vance’s response to Ryan about abortion. For other Republicans with upcoming debates, this is how it’s done:

This is why Democrats are afraid to debate in nearly every key race this year. pic.twitter.com/uIJ3koddyd — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 11, 2022

Yeah, this is how to do it:

Holy shit, @JDVance1 just KO'd Tim Ryan!!! "You voted so many times against border wall funding…If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security, don't lecture me about opinions I don't actually have." #OHSenDebate pic.twitter.com/MzDLevzKeI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2022

Pay attention Republican candidates!

JD finished him. Wow. 😳 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 10, 2022

Moderator couldn’t ring that bell fast enough — Deanomac (@DeanOMac228) October 10, 2022

Moderator was like 😳 🤣🤣👍 — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) October 11, 2022

Even the moderator was like…

There are a lot of Dem candidates who are scared to debate Republicans going around this midterm season.

Aaaaaannnd, this is why democrats are afraid to debate. They will get obliterated because their only platform is Trump is bad, and lock up political opponents. They either go this midterm or this country is lost. https://t.co/1GHkmqBis2 — Derek Torgerson (@derek_torgerson) October 11, 2022

Katie Hobbs in Arizona who keeps coming up with excuses to avoid debating Kari Lake is another example.

