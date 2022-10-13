Inflation went up again in September.

8.2%.

Wow, that seems like a huge number all by itself, right? But when you realize it’s really just an overall rate of inflation and look at inflation for different items Americans need to buy and use every day it’s far more terrifying.

As if the highest inflation rate in 40 years wasn’t scary enough.

Look at this (the eggs!!!):

Eggs … a basic staple. But you know, Democrats want us focused on abortion and stuff.

Bread, 14.7%.

Gasoline, 18.2%.

Trending

MILK, 15.2%.

Americans are seeing this every time they go to the store and have gone from buying what they need to figuring out what they can do without.

This is Biden’s economy.

An economy where normal, everyday Americans have to do without.

HA! Men’s clothes have gone up the least.

Fair point.

Ain’t you fancy?

***

Related:

Everything just getting WORSE for Democrats as Saudi Arabia outs Biden for BEGGING OPEC to delay production cut until after midterms

CLASSY AF: Democrats SO afraid of conservative Latina Mayra Flores they’re DOCTORING pics of her (pic)

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBiden AdmineggsgasolineinflationmidtermsTrump