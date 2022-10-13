Inflation went up again in September.

8.2%.

Wow, that seems like a huge number all by itself, right? But when you realize it’s really just an overall rate of inflation and look at inflation for different items Americans need to buy and use every day it’s far more terrifying.

As if the highest inflation rate in 40 years wasn’t scary enough.

Look at this (the eggs!!!):

Annual inflation via BLS just out: 42.9% airline fares

33.1% utility gas

30.5% eggs

18.2% gasoline

17.2% chicken

15.7% coffee

15.2% milk

14.7% bread

10.1% furniture

9.2% vegetables

8.2% all items

8.2% fruit

8.1% ham

7.6% women apparel

7.2% used cars

6.7% rent

3.7% men apparel — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 13, 2022

Eggs … a basic staple. But you know, Democrats want us focused on abortion and stuff.

Bread, 14.7%.

Gasoline, 18.2%.

MILK, 15.2%.

Americans are seeing this every time they go to the store and have gone from buying what they need to figuring out what they can do without.

This is Biden’s economy.

An economy where normal, everyday Americans have to do without.

I had a couple of minutes, so…. pic.twitter.com/W8imp0sylu — Kurt Schemers 🇺🇸 (@KurtSchemers) October 13, 2022

Maybe if fuel wasn’t so expensive, airfare wouldn’t be too. — The Political Badger (@Badger_Politics) October 13, 2022

LESSGO BRANDON — ThewlynOh (@ThewlynOh) October 13, 2022

Inflation is sexist — Robert Weekes (@RobertW66023020) October 13, 2022

HA! Men’s clothes have gone up the least.

Fair point.

Snacking on a boiled egg while taking a Spirit flight is now a status symbol — David MacLean (@GeordieStory) October 13, 2022

Ain’t you fancy?

***

