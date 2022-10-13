While we wait in futility for the “inflation reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act to kick in, here’s the current reality of the situation:

Annual inflation via BLS just out: 42.9% airline fares

33.1% utility gas

30.5% eggs

18.2% gasoline

17.2% chicken

15.7% coffee

15.2% milk

14.7% bread

10.1% furniture

9.2% vegetables

8.2% all items

8.2% fruit

8.1% ham

7.6% women apparel

7.2% used cars

6.7% rent

3.7% men apparel — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 13, 2022

What can be done if you’re a Biden economic adviser who backed everything that made this problem so bad? Lie like crazy!

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott kicks off the gaslight-a-palooza with WH adviser Brian Deese:

WH Chief Gaslighter @BrianDeeseNEC on accelerating inflation: "We're making progress … We just have to – we just have to stay at it. We have policies that are going to make a difference. We have policies that have already made a difference. We just have to stay the course" pic.twitter.com/3Rc3ZdIwEy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2022

Jared Bernstein continued the “ALL IS WELL” spin on Fox News today:

WH Deputy Gaslighter @econjared on accelerating inflation: Everything is "moving in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/HAMY9GNLc6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2022

Yikes! If this is the “right direction” we wouldn’t mind a little bit of what the Biden White House would consider the “wrong direction.”

The gaslighting flame turned all the way up today. https://t.co/6JMhzbRbxJ — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) October 13, 2022

On Fox News, Biden continuing to tout the “Inflation Reduction Act” got deservedly mocked:

"You can't make this stuff up. It's the most obvious political mistake this administration has made…he's going in exactly the opposite direction…I don't know how anybody can believe anything he says anymore about inflation."@HARRISFAULKNER @DavidAsmanfox pic.twitter.com/9L17NS8Bup — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2022

It’s so maddening (not to mention insulting).

***

***

