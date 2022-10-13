While we wait in futility for the “inflation reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act to kick in, here’s the current reality of the situation:

What can be done if you’re a Biden economic adviser who backed everything that made this problem so bad? Lie like crazy!

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott kicks off the gaslight-a-palooza with WH adviser Brian Deese:

Trending

Jared Bernstein continued the “ALL IS WELL” spin on Fox News today:

Yikes! If this is the “right direction” we wouldn’t mind a little bit of what the Biden White House would consider the “wrong direction.”

On Fox News, Biden continuing to tout the “Inflation Reduction Act” got deservedly mocked:

It’s so maddening (not to mention insulting).

***

Related:

Ron Klain’s insane attempt to find a silver lining in horrendous inflation news is concrete proof the Biden admin thinks you’re stupid

CNN sorry to report voters ‘may care more about the cost of French fries’ than J6 Commission’s ‘compelling evidence’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesinflationInflation Reduction ActJoe BidenUS economy